A closed road in the weather-battered Tairāwhiti region will open for four hours this afternoon ahead of more heavy rain forecast for later this evening.

Roads in the region have been closed, residents have been evacuated and a marae in Anaura Bay has been seriously damaged following severe flooding across the region.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says State Highway 35 between Gisborne and Tolaga Bay, and Potaka and the Ruatoria intersection with SH35 will reopen from 2pm-6pm to let people get home or travel for essential purposes.

Waka Kotahi will reassess the road in the morning with a view to open it at 10am, Civil Defence said.

Waka Kotahi national journey manager Helen Harris said the road would stay closed overnight to ensure people's safety as the heavy rain forecast for this evening could cause more disruption.

Waiapu River in flood. Photo / Eruera Walker

There were large areas of flooding, slips, washouts and other hazards along the route due to the poor weather, Harris said.

"While the rain has eased for the time being, heavy rain is expected to set in again late this afternoon. There are also heavy rain warnings in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki."

The detour route using State Highway 2 would add considerable time to a trip and the transport agency advised people to delay their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

"Those who do need to travel are advised to take extra care, stay alert – especially for unreported hazards, such as flooding, slips, washouts, potholes, downed trees and power lines – and drive to the conditions.

"Slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front," said Harris.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and we may need to close more roads."

The road will remain closed between Tolaga Bay and Te Puia Springs as it was not safe to reopen to traffic.

Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green described the flooding overnight in the Tairāwhiti region as "biblical" as search and rescue teams evacuated families in the early hours of the morning.

Severe flooding has been reported at Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, and earlier two road workers were trapped in a digger while trying to clear a slip.

Flood damage at Waipiro Bay. Photo / Len Walker

Meanwhile, a video posted to social media showed the grounds around Hinetamatea Marae strewn with debris and fallen trees.

Social media posts showed the wharenui appeared to be in good shape, but the urupā appeared badly damaged.

Anaura Bay whānau have reacted with sadness to photos showing the damage wrought by floodwaters to their urupā.

"That's one of the saddest pictures I've seen," one person wrote, with another saying her heart was broken after the photos were shared by local Civil Defence.

Earlier Tairāwhiti Civil Defence declared a State of Emergency, with some describing the weather event as the worst since Cyclone Bola in 1988.