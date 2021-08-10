Weather: SH1 Desert Road open after snow closures, SH4 re-opens

Photo / File

State Highway 1 the Desert Road is now open after being closed due to snow. State Highways 41, and 49 are also now open, Waka Kotahi NZTA says.

Motorists are urged to take care.

SH1 from Taihape to Waiouru is also now open.

SH4 between National Park and Tohunga Junction was closed near Horopito earlier this afternoon due to a truck crash, according to Waka Kotahi. Police said the vehicle hit a tree. There did not appear to be any injuries but the road was blocked. Contractors were engaged to remove the vehicle and the tree, which fell over.

The road is now open.

Hastings District Council advised at 2.30pm Tuesday the Napier-Taihape road is now open.

There are no weather warnings in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the region given the closure of Central Plateau routes over the previous 12 hours.

OPEN

• SH1 Waiouru to Rangipo (Desert Rd)

• SH4

• SH1 Taihape to Waiouru

• SH41 Manunui to Kuratau

• SH47 Rangipo to National Park

• SH49 Waiouru to Ohakune

• Napier Taihape Rd

Earlier Facebook post: