Weather: Severe weather warnings issued for North Island holiday hot spots

MetService Severe weather: June 5th - 6th.

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings have been issued for some of the country's holiday hotspots - and authorities say it could turn into a significant weather event.

Severe weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued for Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula, as a complex low pressure system moves over the area from today and tomorrow.

The heavy rain warning in Northland is in place until 3pm today, with peak rates of between 15mm to 25mm of rain per hour expected. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, locals are warned.

"The impact of this event could be significant - especially for people in outdoor activities such as camping," MetService said.

"Localised flooding, damaging winds and possible coastal inundation are possible in the areas covered by the warnings and watches."

❗️The risk for slips and flooding is growing for the Coromandel as our latest high resolution modelling indicates 48 hour rainfall totals of 200-300+ mm. pic.twitter.com/xAkZLcK1QR — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 6, 2021

A strong wind warning is also in place in Northland until 3pm. East to northeast gales are forecast to be severe at times and gusts of up to 120km/h in exposed places are expected.

Those in the Coromandel Peninsula are in for periods of heavy rain from now until about 1pm tomorrow.

Between 110mm to 150mm of rain is set to accumulate about the hills and 70mm to 100mm near the coast.

Anyone holidaying there is told that rain or showers are forecast to continue tomorrow after the warning period.

Heavy rain and strong wind watches - including in Auckland

A heavy rain and strong wind watch is in Auckland.

It will be a gloomy day in Auckland also with a heavy rain watch from Albany northwards - including Great Barrier Island.

The watch is effective from now until about 1pm today, when periods of heavy rain are expected. Locals are told that rainfall amounts may approach "warning criteria".

A temperature high of 16C and overnight low of 13C is forecast in Auckland today.

There is also a strong wind watch in the City of Sails and Great Barrier Island.

The watch is in place until 11pm tonight, when northeast winds may turn into severe gales in exposed parts.

"People are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts in case any watches are upgraded to warnings or further areas are added."

Those travelling back home today will be happy to know that there are currently no road snowfall warnings.

Sunniest in the south

The only places to escape the rain today will be the bottom part of the country - including Queenstown, Dunedin, Invercargill and Stewart Island.

Those were also the coldest parts of New Zealand early this morning, however, with temperatures ranging from 2C in Queenstown and Invercargill to 7C in Timaru and Dunedin and 8C on Stewart Island just after 7am.

Nelson is in for periods of rain forecast to clear up by this afternoon, before fine spells are promised. A high of 16C is on the cards there.

It will be a mostly cloudy day in Christchurch today. Periods of rain in the Garden City are not expected to ease back until evening.

Blenheim has a high of 15C today and occasional rain this morning is expected to disappear this morning to become fine the rest of the day.