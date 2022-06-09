Snapchat videos of flooding in Taita. Video / Snapchat

Up to six homes have been damaged after a tornado ripped through northern townships of the Wellington region this lunchtime.

In Auckland, meanwhile, speed limits have been reduced on the Harbour Bridge due to strong wind gusts.

"Extra caution is advised for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. Please drive with care," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted.

Back in the Wellington Region, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Lyn Crosson said they have received several reports of a tornado in Waikanae and Paraparaumu on Kapiti Coast.

She said up to six houses have been damaged.



A number of trees have also been brought down due to the tornado, which would have damaged some cars as well, she said.

At the same time people living on Wellington's western coastline are being told to prepare for high seas and flooding and to start sandbagging their properties.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office is urging residents in Porirua and Kāpiti to prepare for high seas from midnight tonight until midnight Friday.

The weather front moving across the lower North Island. Photo / Supplied

Manager Jeremy Holmes said there was potential for more wave run-up and flooding, with coastal residents facing instances of coastal erosion, scouring, surface flooding and deposits of driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel.

"We urge residents in affected areas to start thinking about ways to reduce impacts of swells on their property, such as using sandbags or barriers and moving things off their front lawn and driveway."

Those in Titahi Bay, Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay could see high waves, erosion and impacts to seawalls and surface flooding caused by waves overtopping onto roads in these areas.

Those in Kāpiti residents in Paekakariki, Raumati South, Raumati Beach, Te Horo Beach and Otaki Beach could see waves overtopping seawalls causing surface flooding and debris disposal.

"We could also see debris disposal and surface flooding on State Highway 59 so we urge anyone planning to drive along this road to take care and use Transmission Gully as an alternative if they can, said Holmes.

A video posted on Twitter shows Stuff's offices in central Wellington flooding due to the extreme weather.

Porirua City Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council each had teams on standby to monitor and help with any potential impacts of the heavy swells.

Meanwhile, half a metre of snow is expected to fall on one of the South Island's iconic holiday highways, while monster waves will pound parts of the North Island coastline as the country braces for winter's first polar blast.

And a line of thunderstorms is now bearing down on the Manawatu after a violent electrical storm pounded the capital at lunchtime which has left parts of Wellington dealing with flash flooding.

MetService said some 1300 lightning strikes had been recorded over the lower North Island in the past two hours.

More than 700 lightning strikes have lit up the sky over central New Zealand overnight as a severe thunderstorm warning for the central and lower North Island and top of the South Island with wild weather - including hail and possible tornadoes - remains in force today.

It comes as southern and central regions in the South Island prepare for heavy snow and parts of the North Island coastline brace for monster seas crashing on to the shoreline in the coming 24 hours.

Snow on the deck at Ohau Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rain, severe gales and possible heavy snow are expected to affect southern and central regions with a cold front moving across the country from the west on Friday.

MetService is warning that the unsettled weather is expected to continue at least until Monday, and further watches and warnings for heavy rain, severe gales and heavy snow are likely to be issued for many areas in the coming days.

The Milford Rd, where snow is already causing problems near the tunnel this morning, is expected to see up to 50cm of snowfall from late this evening to late Friday evening.

Already 38cm of snow had fallen at the Lake Ohau Lodge and skifield in the Southern Alps.

Ferocious weather is in store for much of southern and central New Zealand, with a snapshot of snow and rain forecast for 5pm on Friday. Image / Windy.com

Emergency services in and around Wellington have been dealing with surface flooding this morning, as much of New Zealand is under thunderstorm watch.

MetService has this morning issued a heavy snow watch for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country from midnight which could last for several days.

Waves nearly 5m high are expected to crash into the lower North Island overnight with a heavy swell warning stretching from Wellington to Otaki from midnight and lasting 24 hours.

Locals along the southwestern coastline are being warned to prepare for flooding and debris washing onto SH59 and are being warned to not go sightseeing.

"Please be safe while driving and stay away from the coast during these periods," said Wellington Region Emergency Management Office in a Facebook post.

It also warned of severe damaging winds ramping up to 120km/h for Wellington and Wairarapa in the early hours of tomorrow.

Niwa said it recorded hundreds of lightning strikes as electrical storms pounded western regions of both islands in the past eight hours.

A Central fire communications centre spokesperson said they been called to Mana Esplanade, in Porirua, to deal with flooding.

Drivers urged to take extra care

Motorists in Wellington are being warned of a number of closures including Haywards Rd on State Highway 58 in Judgeford. Eastern Hutt Rd is also closed.

MetService is also urging drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads this morning.

"Please take extra care on your commute this morning in central NZ. A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms affect the area."

MetService issued a severe weather warning just before 6.30am, saying it would affect Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Hutt City, Porirua, Wellington and South Wairarapa.

Residents are being warned that as storms approach, they should take shelter - preferably indoors and away from windows - and to move cars under cover or away from trees.

The National Emergency Management Agency is also advising people to get back to land if they are outdoors or on the water, secure loose objects around homes, check drains and gutters are clear and be ready to slow down or stop if out on the road.

"During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines."

Thunderstorms are possible across many parts of the country today with more rain forecast as an unstable northwest airstream moves over New Zealand.

Aucklanders also woke to heavy rain in the early hours of this morning. More showers - with possible hail and thunder in the west - are forecast this morning.

"Thunderstorms are expected to affect western parts of the North Island from Waikato southwards until Thursday evening, bringing localised very heavy rain, hail and squally wind gusts," MetService said.

"Between 8am and 2pm Thursday, there is a risk that a few of these thunderstorms could be severe south of Raglan bringing rain with damaging wind gusts in excess of 110km/h, one or two small or damaging tornadoes. Additionally, some of the thunderstorms could bring localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm/h possible."

Road snowfall warning

Meanwhile, the Lindis Pass State Highway 8 and Crown Range Rd in the South Island are under snow watch from 7am to noon on Thursday.

The MetService said 1-2cm of snow could hit the summits of the roads this morning, with more snow again overnight tonight.

Milford Rd SH94 also has a warning in place up until at least 10pm tomorrow.

"Snow is affecting the road near the tunnel this morning and another 2-4cm may accumulate there until around midday.

"More significant snow is then expected to affect the road from late this evening to late (tomorrow) evening, where 40-50cm of snow may accumulate above about 600m with lesser amounts down to about 400m."

Snow has fallen at Cardrona Ski Resort near Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

A severe thunderstorm watch also remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Wanganui, and Manawatū.

A weather warning has been issued for Westland, in the South Island after MetService's weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near offshore Hokitika.

Torrential rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected, and tornadoes are possible.

MetService warned that torrential rain could cause surface or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas and make driving conditions extremely hazardous - while large hail could significantly damage crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles.

Tornadoes could blow out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous," MetService said.

"Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas.