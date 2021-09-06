Weather: Severe gales, heavy rain and snow is expected this week

Strong winds will mainly impact the western North Island and Auckland on Wednesday. Photo / Dean Purcell

It looks like winter is set to make a comeback this week, with 140km/h gales possible in Auckland as well as snow and rain across the country.

Forecaster WeatherWatch says strong winds will mainly impact the western North Island and Auckland on Wednesday, with the strongest gusts in places such as the Manukau Heads and Kaipara Harbour.

Auckland looks to be most exposed on Wednesday afternoon, with some power cut potential, a spokesperson said.

Check out the radar 👀 at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^Dan pic.twitter.com/8chPTSxo3o — MetService (@MetService) September 6, 2021

Today, the complex low-pressure system sitting over the Tasman Sea will move over New Zealand, bringing rain to many areas.

Only the eastern parts of the central South Island, including Christchurch, are expected to be spared of rain today.

MetService says there is a risk of thunderstorms and hail in western regions.

Forecasters are predicting the weather this week will be messy due to a number of warm and cold fronts embedded in the system.

It is expected to rain almost everywhere, every day from tomorrow until Friday.

But good news for West Auckland - at this stage the areas hit by severe flooding last week are only in line for showers or light rain this week, MetService said.

As temperatures plunge on Wednesday behind the cold front, rain will turn to snow, the spokesperson said.

The weather is expected to get worse throughout Tuesday meaning it may be best to skip the afternoon bubble walk. Photo / Metservice

The North Island's central plateau could receive 15-20cm of snowfall from Tuesday night to Wednesday. More than one metre is likely to accumulate on the summits of the South Island's West Coast over the next week.

The 2-day total rainfall across the country from Tuesday to Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

A few snow flurries - lighter and unlikely to settle - are expected to low levels in Southland and Otago on Wednesday.

And with the wild weather comes wild swells, with MetService urging caution on the water.

Dangerous coastal conditions are expected along the west coasts of both islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Very long period southwesterly swell and high waves are forecast. These waves carry a lot of energy - extra caution around the coast is recommended," a spokesperson said.

Severe gales are expected to emerge again on Friday, further down the country, mostly impacting central New Zealand,

"These winds may be stronger than Wednesday's as they get funnelled through Cook Strait area," a WeatherWatch spokesperson said.

Gusts on the tops of the ranges may exceed 160km/h.

Heavy rain, strong wind and snow warnings

A heavy rain warning is in place for Fiordland, Westland, the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers. Up to 150mm of rain may accumulate in some areas.

Heavy rain could fall in the eastern Bay of Plenty ranges and inland Gisborne as well as Mount Taranaki, the Richmond ranges and Rai valley. MetService has issued watches for these areas.

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country until 3pm today. Watches are in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato north of Hamilton, south Wairarapa, Wellington and Marlborough.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Fiordland until 6pm on Wednesday. Road snowfall warnings are in place for Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd.