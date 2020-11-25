Weather: Road closures and flooding as Taranaki gets month's worth of rain in a day

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused flooding and closed roads in the North Island, and more rain is expected this afternoon.

In Taranaki, more rain has fallen in the last 18 hours than all of last November.

State Highway 3 has been closed by a slip near Hawera, and some streets in New Plymouth have been closed by flooding.

The New Plymouth District Council said the severe weather had caused surface flooding and sewerage overflows in parts of the district.

"Residents are urged to slow down, take care and drive to the conditions and to not swim or collect kai from some waterways," the council said in a statement.

Metservice said Taranaki had 90mm of rain before midday - more than the 79.2mm that fell in the entire month of November last year.

🌧 Taranaki Rainfall ⛈

New Plymouth Airport has recorded more rain in the last 18 hours than the entirety of last November.

Our Heavy Rain Warning is active until 6pm and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch til 8pm.

Keep an eye on the radar https://t.co/G5UdjtNRC0 ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/A7RtMpV95n — MetService (@MetService) November 24, 2020

More heavy rain was forecast for today and overnight in the region. Metservice's heavy rain watch was in place until 6pm and its thunderstorm watch was in place until 8pm.

The chaotic weather was being caused by a low approaching from the Tasman Sea, and was causing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the North Island and the top of the South Island.

There is a heavy rain warning in place for the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki (north of Eltham), and the Kaikoura Coast and ranges until this evening.

Rain heading S, but showers and and thunderstorms will continue to affect upper N Island today. Taranaki rainfall: New Plymouth Airport got 51mm from 6 to 9am, while nearby Hillsborough got 67.5mm, incl 33.5mm in the last of those hours! https://t.co/NQBonCMXTZ ^RK pic.twitter.com/HM3lmaIJ5l — MetService (@MetService) November 24, 2020

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, and Taihape until 8pm tonight.

That could mean rainfall of between 25 and 40mm an hour. Metservice said rainfall of this intensity could cause surface or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and could also lead to slips.

Showers are forecast tomorrow throughout the North Island, with possible thunderstorms in Taupo, Manawatu and the Tararua District.