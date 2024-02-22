The distressing reports from the latest report from Oranga Tamariki, Efeso Collins' impact and Auckland Airport is calling for the government to look into their redevelopment plans to keep airfares low in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Summer will be ending on a wet note, with this weekend forecast to bring rain to Auckland and other parts of the North Island.

This will break the golden run and may put a damper on the T20 international clash between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday at Eden Park.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said temperatures have been on an “increasing trend” this week despite autumn being just around the corner.

“This high pressure keeps our weather dry, aside from brief showers here and there for parts of the North Island, until a front arrives on Friday night down south,” Corrigan said.

Rain is expected to “move swiftly northwards” up the country on Saturday, arriving overnight.

What's on the horizon👀?



🌤️While it's a sunny and settled story for many today, the weekend ushers in a weather system with wet and gusty weather for some



🟡Watches have been issued for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds pic.twitter.com/fIaOp6P31I — MetService (@MetService) February 21, 2024

Corrigan said warm temperatures will arrive leaving Aucklanders “tossing aside their blankets with warm overnight temperatures not dipping below the high teens.

“The wet weather then continues northwards on Sunday, bringing welcome rain to many areas that have had a very dry month so far,” Corrigan said.

Those hoping to attend the T20 match on Sunday should pack a raincoat as the wet weather is set to continue.

“Monday is also likely to bring more rain to the upper North Island, but it is still some time away so the finer details of where, when, and how much are yet to be locked in,” Corrigan said.

The South Island will also be in for wet conditions as the weather system moves northward.

“It will bring a burst of rain to the West Coast (heavier and more persistent in the ranges) while warm northwesterlies blow across the Southern Alps into Canterbury and Otago,” Corrigan said.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for the Grey and Buller Districts from 3pm on Saturday and a strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11am.

“These warm dry winds in Canterbury on Saturday will pump temperatures into the high twenties,” Corrigan said.

“Make sure to follow the latest advice from Fire and Emergency NZ and check it’s alright before you light a fire at checkitsalright.nz,” Corrigan said.

“There will likely be a light sprinkling of rain in Canterbury on Saturday evening, but it won’t be enough to alleviate the dry conditions there.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.











