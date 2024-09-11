Warm spring weather is starting to take hold but we may soon return to the kind of conditions seen in the depths of winter with “potential” snowfall in the North Island.
One weather model shared to X by Hauraki Gulf Weather projected a “polar streamer” over the country early next week “dropping snow in unusual places”.
This included 2cm of snow on Northland and snow flurries for South Auckland and Waikato.
“Still a long way out & downgrades are likely but always interesting to watch the polar vortex spook the best,” it posted.
That snowfall event was described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” polar blast. Before 2011 the city centre in Auckland hadn’t received snow since the 1930s.
Noll said we will get a better picture of the “potential snow” as we move into this weekend.
MetService meteorologist John Law said he is not expecting snow for Northland, Auckland and Waikato.
He said it will be the South Island that bears the brunt of the cold weather early next week.
“Next week as the winds turn southwesterly it will be bringing colder air up the country and also a scattering of showers into Northland and Auckland with temperatures around 15C. However, with the wind it will be feeling colder.”
There is currently a heavy snow watch in place for parts of the lower South Island (Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes District and southern Canterbury) with the heaviest snow expected above 500 metres.
The snow is expected during the second half of the day on Thursday and into Friday.
Some of the higher roads in the South Island will be impacted.