There may be some frost on windshields this morning as people around the country wake up to another chilly morning.

A cold blast will continue to creep up the country today, and will potentially be accompanied by thunderstorms in the North Island.

Those in northern Canterbury have woken to a winter wonderland with snow down to around 200m.

Five highways across the country are closed this morning due to snow and ice.

They include the Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, State Highway 1 between Waitati and Dunedin and State Highway 87 between Outram and Middlemarch.

SH1 RANGIPO TO WAIOURU (DESERT RD) - SNOW - 5:50AM

Due to snow and ice, the Desert RD remains CLOSED. Please avoid the area and consider an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/vXsX5KdgN3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 9, 2023

The coldest area in the country overnight was Lake Tekapo which got down to a freezing –6.6C, said MetService meteorologist April Clark.

Lake Pukaki’s overnight low was –5.7C and Timaru’s was –3.1C.

In the North Island the Central Plateau saw an overnight low of –3.3C and Wellington got down to –1.1C.

Clark said tonight is expected to be even colder as the cold snap moves up the country and clouds clear.

Southern District police are asking urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning following crashes across Dunedin due to the frosty conditions.

A police spokesperson said there have been crashes on Stuart St in the city, as well as on bridges south of Dunedin on State Highway 1.

“Give yourself extra following distance, and delay travelling if at all possible,” they said.

It’s a winter wonderland out there for parts of Hurunui District today. Please keep a close eye on weather reports, and... Posted by Hurunui District Council on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Yesterday, the weather grounded a plane in Wellington due to it needing to be “de-iced”, and temperatures plummeted around the country.

Forecasters are warning there will not be much respite from the chilly weather today.

A cold front began to move northwards across the South Island yesterday and continues to do so this morning, bringing snow to low levels, especially in the south and east.

This animation illustrates why it's quite cold (& maybe snowy!) in your backyard - the air flow is coming from the ice sheet! 🥶



And we're not done yet, watch til the end when another Southern Ocean air mass comes ashore early next week... pic.twitter.com/jaQFS89Lgo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 9, 2023

In Auckland, rainstorms are possible in the west and are likely to become frequent and heavy in the morning. Cold westerly winds will change to southerly in the evening.

There is expected to be an extra nip in the air, according to MetService, with daytime temperatures in Auckland only reaching 13C.

Hamilton is only expected to climb to 12C, and Wellington only 9C.

For the South Island, Queenstown is only forecast to warm up to a chilly 6C, while Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill are all expected to reach 8C.

Flakes flying in Arrowtown, Otago this morning! ❄️



Our climate station in nearby Queenstown observed sub-freezing temperatures before dawn.pic.twitter.com/4loTr7zfAu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 8, 2023

There will undoubtedly be a greater chill in the air as a result of this southwesterly flow across the country.

Before dawn, there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms in the Taranaki Bight and the coastal regions of Taranaki, Horowhenua, and Kāpiti.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms along the west coast from northern Taranaki to Northland throughout the morning. If these thunderstorms develop, they will probably be accompanied by small hail and localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 15mm per hour.

A little further inland from the moderate risk area, throughout the Coromandel Peninsula, and the Bay of Plenty, there is a low probability of thunderstorms.

The showers you can see moving north of Oamaru in the rain radar marks the leading edge of the cold change crossing the South Island https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1



Snow is forecast to gradually lower behind this front.



🕵️‍♂️🌨Any snow observations you have on the ground are welcome! pic.twitter.com/VAWhwN392Q — MetService (@MetService) August 9, 2023

Heavy snow was expected to fall on inland Canterbury from 8pm last night until 9am today, with snow expected in the region of Arthur’s Pass, the Richmond Range and Marlborough.

Travellers on Arthur’s Pass should expect snow to settle approximately 10 to 20cm thick on some areas of the route as snow is predicted to fall to a height of around 200 metres, with heavier amounts above 400m.

Between yesterday afternoon and this morning, snow was predicted for inland Buller, Tasman, inland Otago, and Queenstown.

Some 4 to 6cm of snow is anticipated to fall on the Remutaka Ranges this morning, and a comparable amount on the Desert Rd.

With 2 to 6cm of snow predicted for this afternoon, the Napier-Taupō road will also receive a coating.

Both roads have road snowfall warnings in place.