MetService National weather: February 17th - 19th

New Zealanders can finally breathe a sigh of relief, with no severe weather forecast for the country over the coming few days, and Cyclone Gabrielle out of sight.

High-pressure systems will bless the country with settled and mostly sunny conditions throughout the weekend.

Auckland and Northland will see bright skies this morning before cloudy periods in the afternoon bring the possibility of isolated showers, which will clear in the evening.

The brighter weather is set to continue into next week as well, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-20s forecast for Auckland and much of the North Island.

The rest of the North Island will today see the summer they have hoped for, with cloudy periods turning into fine, sunny spells.

Despite the sunny skies, police are advising people in the Auckland and Northland regions to avoid travel if possible.

The roading infrastructure has been affected by the cyclone, and may be unsafe if there are too many vehicles on the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also urging commuters in several areas of the North Island to only travel when necessary, as State Highway links are reopening while floodwaters are receding and slip debris is being cleared.

Gisborne may see early showers, but the risk does not last long as it will diminish throughout the morning.

Cyclone Gabrielle will go down in history for many reasons. While the recovery is ongoing, from a weather perspective, the event is over.



The map shows NO Severe weather over NZ in the coming days. High pressure brings a string of sunny days.



The Canterbury Plains and Kaikōura Coast, much like the North Island, will see fine weather over the weekend, with temperatures creeping into the late 20s, paticularly on Sunday.

The remaining South Island areas see the highest chance of some rain this weekend, with isolated showers about the ranges during afternoons and evenings and a few showers in Westland today.

On Sunday, rain will develop around Fiordland and southern Westland, with scattered falls in Southland and Otago late.

💧 While the North Island has experienced record-breaking rainfall, parts of the South Island are now experiencing meteorological drought 🏜️



Otago, Southland, Banks Peninsula & the northern West Coast are extremely dry (🟠) while drought has emerged in southeast Otago (🔴)... pic.twitter.com/QP0nx9AwSd — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 16, 2023

Some rain will be welcomed in the South Island with some areas experiencing meteorological droughts.

Otago, Southland, Banks Peninsula and the northern West Coast are extremely dry, and southeast Otago is in drought.

Gisborne's State Highway 35 near Mangatuna was completely cut off after Cyclone Gabrielle washed it away. Photo / George Heard

Swimming advice

Beachgoers are being advised to take particular caution if they are considering making the most of the sunny weather.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said, “this week’s huge river flows in the North Island have displaced large amounts of sediment into the sea, staining offshore waters”.

East Cape’s murky waterways are visible from space.

Some Bay of Plenty and Coromandel beaches have reopened after being closed as Cyclone Gabrielle carved across the regions, but people are urged to be vigilant and only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the water quality was good enough to reopen the beaches at Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu and Pāpāmoa. However a no-swim warning applied to Ōhope Beach at the surf club off Mair St and Tauranga Harbour at Ongare Point and Pahoia Domain.

In Auckland, while Safeswim marked most beaches’ water quality as safe for swimming, beachgoers needed to exercise some sensitivity by avoiding regions that have been particularly impacted, Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, some clubs within our boundaries have sustained significant damage, while others are being prioritised for community welfare. Additionally, many of our volunteer lifeguards are focusing on their personal circumstances, or are quite simply exhausted after their mammoth efforts supporting the emergency response. These guys are heroes, plain and simple,” he said.

Lifeguards asked the public to stay away from Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Karekarea and Piha in particular, given the ongoing recovery response in those areas.

“We still have people staying at some of our clubs, or people using them to get hot showers or meals. We’re not just about providing an emergency response – surf lifeguards, and our clubs, are a cornerstone of our communities,” he said.

Surf Life Saving NZ manager Andy Kent reiterated that the public should ensure beaches are safe to swim at before they head to the coast this weekend.

“We strongly recommend that all beachgoers check Safeswim before they head to the beach. At this stage, some beaches may not be resourced to conduct active surf lifesaving patrols, due to flood damage, submerged hazards, road closures and water quality issues,” he said.

Safeswim provides up-to-date information about what beaches are safe to swim at.

“It’s essential to check this before you leave home. And remember if in doubt, stay out,” Kent said.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region clubs are not patrolling or conducting observational patrols only (no flags):

Bethells Beach – Beach closed. No patrol.

– Beach closed. No patrol. Piha – No patrol. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only).

– No patrol. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only). Karekare – No patrol at this stage with current safety and resource.

– No patrol at this stage with current safety and resource. United North Piha – Observational patrol only. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only).

– Observational patrol only. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only). Muriwai – Observational patrol only. Dependent on access to Surf Club.

– Observational patrol only. Dependent on access to Surf Club. Ruakākā – Observational patrol only.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region clubs conducting active patrols, pending water safety guidance from Safe Swim: