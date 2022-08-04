Weather: National forecast a mixed bag of fog, strong winds, heavy rain and snow

MetService Severe weather: August 4th - 6th

Heavy rain, strong wind, low snow and potentially fog colours the national weather forecast for the coming days, with the South Island in line for the harshest weather.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said western parts of the South Island will be wet tomorrow while better weather is forecast for the very top of the South Island and the North Island generally.

And while a weather system that moves northeast over New Zealand on Saturday is expected to bring heavy rain to many parts of the country, Pyselman said: "The North Island does not cop the rain like the South Island is going to cop it."

Meanwhile, Aucklanders woke to thick blankets of fog this morning - and there is the potential for more fog tomorrow morning before it makes way for another bright day.

"It's [going to be] another beauty day [with] light winds," Pyselman said of Auckland."

📏 A looooooong band of cloud & moisture is gathering over Australia....



....it will take a trip across the Tasman tonight, landing in the South Island later on Friday.



What does that mean? Take a wild guess! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hxr63R2yKo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 4, 2022

A front sits over Southern New Zealand later tomorrow preceded by strong northwesterlies, which have prompted the issuing of a number of severe weather warnings for large parts of the South Island.

As a weather system moves in on Saturday, the heaviest rain is expected on the western coast of the South Island while the strongest winds are forecast around places like the Canterbury High Country, Southland and Otago.

Pyselman said it's possible wind warnings could be issued for areas like Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa as well.

The front continues to track up over the North Island late on Saturday and Sunday while at the same time a south- to southeast flow develops over the South Island, which is expected to bring cooler temperatures.

"That's where we are going to see potential rain for southern and eastern parts and some of that potential low snow for the South Island on Sunday."

Just in case there isn't enough weather in the next few days... From Sunday, a significantly cold southerly flow starts moving north over New Zealand, bringing rain to the east of both Islands, and snow to low levels in parts of the South Island. Check https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/zYisDhviTC — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2022

Pyselman said the snow could be quite widespread.

"It looks like [there could be snow in areas] from the bottom of [the] island right up into the Kaikoura Ranges ... and anywhere in between there could be some pretty low snow, but [no areas] have been pinpointed yet.

"I looks likely that we will see a decent change from these strong northwesterlies which have been pretty mild to a south-southeasterly, which is going to be pretty cold with the snow."