More rain is set to hit the already soaked West Coast but forecasters say it won't compare to the events seen over the last week. Photo / Isabella Cain

More rain is set to hit the already soaked West Coast but forecasters say it won't compare to the events seen over the past week.

MetService is warning of heavy rain, wind and swells across the country, in particular the central districts of New Zealand.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Buller from 10pm tonight until midday on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it is something they are keeping an eye on but it is unlikely to reach warning criteria.

"There is still a possibility it could be upgraded, but at this point it does not look likely."

Total rain accumulation on Sunday at 7pm. Photo / metvuw.com

Sunday is expected to be the worse of the two days.

Ferris said 75mm of rain would need to fall for a warning to be issued, but that was not out of the realm of possibility.

Westport at about 8am on Thursday morning. Photo / Samantha Anderson

"It is something to keep an eye on. Monitor the forecasts and look after one another."

Heavy rain warnings are in place for other parts of the South Island.

Warnings have been issued for the Tasman district west of Motueka, Marlborough Sounds, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, and Rai Valley.

Strong wind watches are in place for Tasman and Buller.

It follows two severe weather fronts that hit the region this week and last, causing floods, slips and displacing families.

Westport has experienced its wettest February in 78 years.

Residents returned home today after being forced to flee their homes on Thursday night.

But Ferris said there is an end in sight: an extended dry spell is looking likely for the West Coast next week.