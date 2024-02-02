Windy and wet weather is expected for Auckland - however, it won't reach watch or warning levels. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand is forecast to have miserable weather across the country for the first weekend of February as temperatures are set to drop and showers and wind afflict much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said that although watches and warnings have not been widely issued, it’s still going to be very windy for much of the North Island.

“There is a strong westerly flow moving over the country, bringing with it showers,” he said.

“Expect it to be very windy today even where there aren’t watches or warnings in force.”

A cold front, the leading edge to much cooler air, will move north today & tonight.



The passage of front will be announced with showers & thunderstorms...some squally with strong wind gusts.



Heads up Welly: active weather may arrive during the afternoon/evening rush hour. pic.twitter.com/rjh8Abaw6v — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 1, 2024

A heavy wind watch has been forecast for Taranaki from 10am to 5pm today, with MetService saying westerly winds “may approach severe gale in exposed places”.

Glassey said windy conditions are forecast through the central North Island, especially around Tararua District and central Hawke’s Bay, as well as in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“There is a strong and higher than normal wind anomaly for most of the North Island.”

High winds are predicted for Auckland’s Harbour Bridge from 10am until 2pm. This follows New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s strong wind warning issued for the bridge yesterday evening.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Due to predicted strong wind gusts AKL Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this afternoon's peak travel period. Expect delays. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/5zKbfkGh9i — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 2, 2024

Glassely drew attention to a low-pressure system crossing the country from the southwest, bringing with it a strong band of rain, showers and possible thunderstorms.

“Lots of places over the North Island and the South Island can expect more showers, but they will ease by the end of the day, turning into more isolated showers,” he said.

The wet weather would arrive earlier in the South Island than the North Island, he said.

Glassely warned New Zealanders should all expect chillier weather today as temperatures will be significantly colder than the balmy highs the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks.

Auckland reached a high of nearly 30C on Wednesday - the hottest day in four years.

“The north of the North Island should experience temperatures in the low 20s, the central and bottom of the North Island places like Manuwatū, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington will hit the high teens.”

It was *another* hot day in Auckland ☀️



Albany (North Shore) & Western Springs reached 29.6˚C & 29.3˚C, respectively - their hottest temperatures in 4 years (since Feb 2020).



Western Springs had 22 days above 25˚C in January 2024 compared to just 7 days in January 2023! pic.twitter.com/DBTe4nS4om — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 31, 2024

However, he said the weather should clear up by tomorrow.

“A ridge of high pressure will come across the North Island, bringing high temperatures and less wind.”