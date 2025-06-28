“This happens every year,” the man said. “Every f...ing year.

“It happened last year, though not as bad, and the year before.”

Another man in a high-vis jacket said his son had to evacuate and spent the night at his Springlands home.

The man said his son was in higher spirits than most.

“My son, he’s more of a fix-it guy. He said, ‘Oh I’ll fix it up’.”

A Dodson St resident, who only bought his home five months ago, said he got off lucky, suffering only a flooded garden.

He knew the area was flood-prone before he moved in.

The Marlborough District Council reported the stopbanks performed well, despite concerns from previous assessments. Photo / LDR

“We did our research,” he said. “We expected the council would start the [stop]bank works when they said they would,” referencing the council’s decision to delay stop banks works in Spring Creek from the end of 2024 to the start of 2026.

But the Dodson St resident said he was okay. They had home insurance, though their premiums were higher.

“I feel bad for these people though,” he said, pointing towards the properties on Hathaway St.

The council announced on Saturday it was also safe for Renwick residents to return to their homes after a stopbank there suffered damage.

An Air Force Unimog was used to evacuate people from their vehicles in the Para Swamp area of State Highway 1 on Friday night.

Flight Lieutenant Mark Brain said about 20 people became stranded when rising water from the Wairau River flooded the road in front and behind them.

A Unimog was used as the water was too deep for four-wheel drive vehicles and those affected were taken to Spring Creek and on to the Civil Defence Centre at Stadium 2000 in Blenheim.

They were taken back to retrieve their vehicles on Saturday morning and SH1, which was down to one lane under stop/go management, had reopened.

Agencies would continue to closely monitor flood prevention infrastructure in the region for any changes after the significant weather event of the past 24 hours, a council press release said. The Wairau River had peaked and was tracking down.

Rai Falls received 381mm of rain, Onamalutu at Bartletts Creek Saddle 260mm and central Blenheim 109mm, in line with MetService forecasts.

Andy White, the council’s rivers and drainage engineering manager, said the 220km network of stopbanks proved resilient during the rain and significant flooding.

State Highway 63 remains closed, with drivers urged to exercise caution due to road conditions. Photo / LDR

“Council’s ongoing investment including planning for contingencies at Spring Creek and major works at the Taylor Dam have played a significant role in the success of the system during this rain event,” he said.

The only new issue was at the confluence of the Waihopai and Wairau rivers where a section of the bank suffered damage, which was picked up during routine flood monitoring on Friday and resulted in part of Renwick being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“An immediate temporary fix was made when we saw early signs of failure and it was monitored closely throughout,” White said on Saturday. “There will be a fast-tracked solution to repair the damage.”

The Spring Creek stopbank performed well despite engineers’ concerns when drilling showed it was compromised in 2022/23.

“It was extensively monitored during this event and the good news is there was no observation of any seepage or slumping – the bank performed better than we had hoped,” White said. “We have every confidence the community is safe and they were only evacuated as a precaution.”

The stopbank, damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, was due to be rebuilt by June 2027.

Marlborough Emergency Management, the Marlborough District Council and response agencies were working throughout the province to ascertain damage, particularly in the Awatere, Wairau Valley, Northbank and Waihopai areas.

Rivers in the region remained high, particularly the Taylor/Opaoa and Wairau but were being constantly monitored, and aerial inspections were due to take place on Saturday.

A full damage assessment of the network would take place next week.

There continued to be widespread flooding throughout the region. Travel was not recommended unless absolutely necessary. If travel was required, please drive with extreme caution and to the road conditions, the release said.

NZTA said on Saturday damage could be expected in areas where roads had been reopened to traffic. Drivers must exercise caution, expect hazards, and drive to the conditions.

SH63 remained closed between Renwick and St Arnaud, with the highway washed out close to the Wairau Valley township. The route was expected to remain closed Saturday and into Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rooney, council’s operations and maintenance engineer, was asking Blenheim residents to use toilets with caution.

“The sewer system is still running at 1.2m above normal and will be a while before it is back to normal,” he said. Residents were asked to only flush toilets when necessary and use water sparingly.

