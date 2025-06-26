Advertisement
Updated

Weather: Marlborough local state of emergency; Auckland, Northland face thunderstorms

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: June 26-28. Video / MetService

Kiwis are on high alert as thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong gales descend on the North Island, threatening Auckland commuters.

And there are intensified flooding concerns for Marlborough, with parts under a local state of emergency.

Northland and Auckland are under a severe thunderstorm watch this morning, which is expected

