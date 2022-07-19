Lake Ohau Rd on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Large swells are expected to batter Auckland's east coast this week as the wild weather makes its way up the country.

Auckland will be mostly cloudy today with isolated showers that will become widespread throughout the day.

Forecaster MetService, however, has issued a squall warning for the Hauraki Gulf, with winds expecting to climb to 35 knots in the early evening tomorrow.

The sea is also expected to become rough, with a swell of up 1.5 metres.

🌊🌊🌊Large swells expected up the eastern coasts Thursday and Friday.

Take extra care around the coasts. https://t.co/y7sa5Ofj1O pic.twitter.com/Q3isLNh2SZ — MetService (@MetService) July 19, 2022

But Auckland will still miss the bulk of severe weather tomorrow, as heavy rain and strong winds close in on Northland overnight.

A complex low developed over the North Island yesterday and is expected to move up the country eastwards today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain watches are in place for some North Island areas including Northland, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, meanwhile, heavy rain is easing over recently affected South Island areas.

Heavy swell warnings are still in place for Wairarapa as well as strong wind warnings for much of the lower North Island and Canterbury plains.

Canterbury Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Group are continuing to respond to severe weather across the region.

Severe weather is causing flooding, slips, and power outages across the country. A massive shout out to those working hard to keep their communities safe.



Please stay safe and don’t take any chances. Flood water is dangerous. You can check road conditions with @WakaKotahi_news pic.twitter.com/p22GuxnSq0 — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) July 19, 2022

Group controller for Canterbury CDEM Sean Poff said local councils and emergency management staff are responding to flooding and wind issues in their communities.

"The Canterbury Emergency Coordination Centre remains activated to coordinate across the region," he said.

The Lindis Pass, SH8, between Tarras and Omarama, remained closed overnight with fresh snow falling and several areas of slips and flooding, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Lake Ohau village was completely cut off by severe flooding in the area.

A bridge on Lake Ohau Rd had been swept away on Tuesday, meaning motorists could not get across.

Lake Ohau Lodge and Snow Fields co-owner Mike Neilson told the Otago Daily Times about 150 guests were stuck at the lodge yesterday, and other guests booked in were unable to check in, but it was well-equipped to cater for everyone.

''We don't have to escape — we've got all the food. I've got plenty of whisky — so there's no rush,'' Neilson said.

Record rainfall was recorded in Aoraki Mt Cook Village and Wanaka yesterday.

About 371mm fell from 9am on Monday to 9am yesterday at the village, a new daily record for July, according to Niwa. That's more than a month's worth of rain in 25 hours.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Village has set a new daily rainfall record for July 💧



371 mm fell from 9am Monday - 9am Tuesday, which is more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.



This was also the 3rd wettest day overall on record since records began in 1928. pic.twitter.com/FENmFClkdH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 18, 2022

Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthurs Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94) all have snow warnings in place.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said that respite is in sight for the last weekend of the school holidays, however, with the low moving away near the end of the working week.

"While most Kiwis can still expect cloudy conditions, the windy, sodden conditions of the week gone by will be somewhat more of a memory - making for a nice last weekend of the school holidays."