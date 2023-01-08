MetService National weather: January 7th - 8th

Fresh severe weather watches have been issued across the bottom of the North Island, causing Cook Strait ferry services to cancel sailings and Gisborne’s wastewater system to overflow.

And holidaymakers heading home today should brace for delays on road choke points.

A fresh heavy rain watch has also been issued for Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington until 7pm tonight.

Rainfall in these areas may also approach warning criteria, mainly about the hills and ranges, says MetService.

Cook Strait ferry service Bluebridge has been forced to cancel six of its sailings today due to strong winds and large swells.

Three services from Wellington and three from Picton were affected.

Two Interislander Kaiarahi services at 1pm from Wellington and 6.30pm from Picton have also been cancelled.

“We’re really sorry for the disruption this will cause to our customers’ travel plans but ensuring the safety of our customers and crew is critical. Thank you for your understanding,” said a spokesperson for Bluebridge.

More wet weather in store across the North Island.



Severe Weather Watches issued for parts of the North Island for today and also through into Monday and Tuesday for some parts.



Gisborne District Council on Sunday morning posted on Facebook that 40mm of rain fell in the city overnight resulting in the wastewater system being flooded.

“To prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, causing a significant potential health risk on properties, the emergency sewer valve at the Gladstone Road Bridge was opened at approximately 10pm Saturday 7 January into the Tauranganui River.”

Although the discharge was highly diluted with rainwater, the council is advising no swimming, fishing or gathering shellfish in rivers or nearby beaches until at least five days after the valve is closed and warning signs are removed, due to there being a risk to health.

Periods of heavy rain are also expected to fall in the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua District until midnight tonight.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria in these areas, especially south of the Napier-Taupo Road.

MetService says heavy rain is expected to return to the Hawke’s Bay region on Tuesday. It’s likely a warning or watch will be issued for this next period of rain closer to the time.

The bad weather blighting our summer is set to continue next week with rain forecast for much of the country - including another deluge expected to hit the top of the North Island on Tuesday.

A 24-hour heavy rain watch has been placed over the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne regions from 8pm on Monday to Tuesday evening.

MetService advises that rainfall amounts may exceed warning criteria in these areas, and the heavy rain watches will probably be upgraded to warnings closer to the time.

Kite surfers make the most of the blustery conditions as they kite surf off Orewa Beach in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Meanwhile, traffic is expected to build as holidaymakers travel home from their Christmas holiday destinations today before returning to the office tomorrow.

Traffic is expected to be busy southbound on SH1 between Warkworth and Puhoi today from 2pm to 6pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road users to allow extra time for their journeys or consider traveling outside this period and to drive to the conditions.

NZTA suggests commuters should consider using SH16 via Helensville for journeys from north of Wellsford.