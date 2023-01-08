Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

SH7 closed after serious two-vehicle crash involving horse float in Balmoral, Canterbury

NZ Herald
Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash in Balmoral, Canterbury, involving a horse float. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 near Balmoral, in the Hurunui District, Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said “a horse float was involved in the crash and at this time the horses are being assessed by a vet”.

The crash was reported to police shortly before 1.30pm.

One person is reported to have been seriously injured.

SH7 is currently closed between the intersections of School Rd and Balmoral Station Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

- More to come.

