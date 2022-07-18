MetService National weather: July 18th - 20th.

Severe weather is set to continue for parts of the country today with heavy rain causing slips in the South Island and strong winds expected in Wellington.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes as well as Westland south of Otira this morning.

Orange strong wind warnings have been issued for Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa south of Greytown, Canterbury and Otago.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Taranaki, Tasman and parts of Buller.

The Lindis Pass, SH8 Tarras to Twizel and SH83 Otematata between Omarama and Kurow, remain closed this morning due to slips and flooding. SH6 Haast to Lake Hawea is closed due to fallen trees.

Increased avalanche risk has closed SH94 Te Anau to Milford, between Hollyford and the Donne River. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says helicopter explosive works are expected to start today but good weather and visibility conditions are required.

South along State Highway 8 towards the Lindis Pass summit lookout. Photo / Supplied

"Subject to this being successful we plan to have safe access in and out of Milford Sound this afternoon."

A strong wind warning is in place for the Lewis Pass and SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass. The NZTA is urging motorists to take extra care throughout the day, especially if you are on a motorcycle or in a lighter or high-sided vehicle.

A number of highways were closed in the South Island on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

SH6 Kingston to Lumsden is open but caution is advised due to surface flooding. Motorists are also advised to be cautious in the Kawarau Gorge because of rockfalls.

The Omarama Gazette reported properties alongside the Omarama Stream, including the Top 10 Holiday Park, had to be evacuated on Monday night.

Both Omarama and Otematata remain cut off from the rest of the district this morning after extensive flooding closed state highways in and out of the towns.

Omarama Fire Brigade volunteers clear blocked mud tanks in Totara Peak Cres, Omarama on Monday night. Photo / Omarama Gazette

More than 90mm of rain has fallen in the Omarama township since midnight Sunday.

Flooding also threatened properties in town when mud tanks overflowed turning streets into lakes.

Properties alongside the Omarama Stream, including the Top 10 Holiday Park, had to be evacuated on Monday night. Photo / Omarama Gazette

The Omarama Volunteer Fire Brigade was called at about 6.15pm to clear blocked tanks in Totara Peak Cres after council contractors advised they would not be attending, the Omarama Gazette reported.

It comes after strong winds brought down trees and cut power to hundreds of properties in Canterbury on Monday.

RNZ reported about 2000 Orion customers and 500 MainPower customers in North Canterbury were affected by power outages due to storm damage.

Strong winds caused trees to fall in Sheffield on Monday. Photo / George Heard

A further 600 people covered by EA Networks and 300 from Alpine Energy were without power in South Canterbury.

MetService said Ashburton and Dunedin airports recorded gusts of 107km/h on Monday morning.

Multiple local authorities, including Dunedin, Queenstown Lakes and Timaru, reported trees down around their districts.

The waterfalls are flowing well at Milford Sound.



There has been over 180mm of rain there since the first image was taken at midday on the 16th. pic.twitter.com/96XQiYwEoP — MetService (@MetService) July 18, 2022

One person driving from Christchurch through to Tekapo told RNZ a large number of trees had fallen on the road between Christchurch and Ashburton.

Waka Kotahi said conditions were likely to be particularly treacherous in some areas on Monday night and urged motorists to stay alert and up to date with notifications.

Civil Defence on alert

Canterbury Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Group has activated the emergency coordination centre in response to the severe weather.

CDEM Canterbury group controller Sean Poff said it was expecting the peak to hit overnight on Monday and into Tuesday.

"Several Council Emergency Operation Centres have been activated throughout the region, others on stand-by ready to activate. All agencies are monitoring the situation and liaising on potential responses needed."

Widespread power outages due to the wind were also expected to continue, Poff said.

"We expect these to generally be restored within 6-12 hours in daylight, but you may need to be prepared for power outages to last longer."

The weather was particularly bad this time because it was unusual for it to reach so far east from the tops of the Southern Alps, he said.

- Additional reporting RNZ