MetService National weather: January 26th-28th.

Aucklanders are waking to yet more miserable summer weather as heavy rain batters the north of the country.

Rain, potential thunderstorms and strong winds could also play havoc with the droves of long weekend holidaymakers expected to leave Auckland today for the region’s anniversary holiday.

MetService has placed heavy rain warnings across Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel, which are due to stretch through most of Friday.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Auckland.

The Waka Kotahi Transport Agency said it will keep a watch on the Auckland Harbour Bridge where motorists can expect to potentially face reduced speeds and lane closures.

The agency said it will close the bridge if winds hit 110km/h.

Some ferry services have also been cancelled today while tens of thousands of Elton John fans will need to get their ponchos and gumboots out for tonight’s and tomorrow’s concerts at Mt Smart Stadium.

Adding to fan woes, trains won’t be running and buses to the concert area are expected to be running at capacity.

Elton John is expected to perform in front of a wet crowd in Auckland this evening. Photo / Ben Gibson

A sweep of homes in the Te Arai area, along the regional border between Auckland and Northland, are also experiencing power outages as of early Friday morning, according to electricity provider Vector’s map.

The rainy front hit New Zealand when it moved into Northland on Thursday and is now sweeping into Auckland.

It is expected to hang around for the weekend with the Coromandel’s heavy rain warning lasting into Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said it is going to be a “very wet start” to Auckland Anniversary weekend and urged motorists to take care.

“Heavy rain could cause flooding and slips and make travel hazardous so if you’re planning on heading away for the long weekend it’s a good idea to keep up with the forecasts and perhaps consider delaying your travel.”

Aucklanders can subsequently expect heavy rain today together with gales in exposed places and a chance of thunderstorms as well as with a top of 23C.

The temperature will climb to 26C tomorrow with periods of possibly heavy rain.

Whangārei residents are also being battered by heavy falls with a chance of thunderstorms this morning and are headed for a top of 22C today and 25C tomorrow.

Tauranga and Hamilton will be hit by increasingly heavy rain over today as both cities head to a top of 21C before having possibly heavy falls again on Saturday with a top of 23C.

Subtropical low is now around 300km to the northwest of Northland. It has an initial rainband ahead of a warm front that is currently moving southward over the far North. A convergence zone will intensify into the upper North during Friday, have the rain gear handy. 7:20pm radar pic.twitter.com/Lsqjmv5cCE — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) January 26, 2023

In Wellington, residents can expect rain developing in the late afternoon and a top of 23C before a cloudy Saturday with a high of 18C.

In the South Island, Christchurch can expect a fine morning and scorching top of 30C before showers and possibly heavy rain arrives in the evening.

Residents can then expect a major change in temperature as Saturday’s high drops to 20C.

Meanwhile, back in Auckland Waka Kotahi urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” the warning said.

“Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18. Waka Kotahi is working closely with MetService to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

“The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.”

The high winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport.

Holidaymakers heading to the storm-ravaged Coromandel Peninsula may want to rethink their plans, with a warning from MetService to expect heavy rainfall for 24 hours from 10am on Friday.

This could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, leading to surface flooding and slips making driving conditions hazardous.