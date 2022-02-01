MetService National weather: February 2nd - February 3rd

West Coast residents are being warned to prepare to evacuate at any time as heavy rainfall hits the region today.

MetService declared a "red warning" for heavy rain in Westland and Buller from 1am on Wednesday, with the potential for hundreds of millimetres to drop within just 48 hours.

Downpours could bring 40mm of rain an hour, along with thunderstorms.

A similar storm system caused significant flooding and high river levels in Buller and Marlborough mid last year.

An Emergency Operations Centre was activated in the area yesterday and a spokesperson for West Coast Emergency Management said preparations are under way for impacts the weather may bring.

"All residents must be prepared to evacuate at any time over the next few days.

"If you are in a flood prone area or on low-lying ground, we encourage you to self-evacuate at any time," they said.

Residents are reminded to take their emergency getaway bag with them, remember medicines, food, water, radio, torch, warm clothes and blankets.

"Look after those people in your neighbourhood who may need extra support, help them prepare a plan, look after each other.

"We acknowledge this is an extremely anxious time but if you prepare yourself and family and take immediate action when directed by authorities, we can get through this together."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists in the whole of the South Island to be careful today.

South Island drivers and residents are urged to be ready for extremely heavy rain from the early hours of Wednesday along the West Coast.

"People need to assess how urgent their trip is before heading out on the West Coast, Wednesday and Thursday," said journey manager Tresca Forrester.

"Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays."

Be prepared: Buller Mayor

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine told the Otago Daily Times the escalation of the rain warning heightened the importance of the region being prepared and planning was well under way for what could be a significant event for the West Coast.

The heavy rain was due to coincide with high tides and there was concern for those in the north of the Buller district in places like Mohikinui, Seddonville and Karamea.

All the ingredients were there for the weather event to be similar to the deluge that caused widespread flooding last July, with almost half of Westport's residents evacuated from their homes, and at least 100 homes rendered unliveable by the floodwaters, Cleine said.

The 2021 flood event remained fresh in people's minds, he said.

"There's no doubt about it, that's a clear cause of additional anxiety as these sorts of events unfold, so we're very conscious of it. Our flood recovery hub was put on notice earlier this morning to expect increased inquiry and anxiety levels from the clients that they're working with."

It was important those in Buller monitored the official channels for further instructions - the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page and on local radio stations, Cleine said.

"Start thinking about a getaway bag and what emergency supplies you might need and obviously think about where you might head if the call was to come to evacuate at some point."

Cleine said they were planning for the worst.

"What we learnt from July was that some of our traditional evacuation centres are sort of less than ideal in a town flooding scenario so a lot of work going in yesterday out side of town, effectively up on the terraces which obviously presents some logistical problem around where people can shelter."

Rural halls, sheds on farmland will be better than nothing and ready to go later today, he said. "They'll be high and dry."

Chorus was sandbagging roadsides in some places, and stormwater drains would be checked too, he said.

Westland Mayor: Stay off roads

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he anticipated flooding, road outages and possibly worse.

"We're just trying to get the message out to people to ensure that they fill their car up tonight - make sure it's full of petrol, ensure their standby plant has got fuel and that they've got basic groceries for two or three days, you know, it's basic Civil Defence stuff."

Warm winds and snow melt combined with a massive rain event and dry ground conditions meant it had the potential to cause quite a problem on the coast, particularly around Fox and Franz Josef glaciers, Smith said.

"We've had such a dry spell, the ground is so dry, the waters just going to roar off it and head to the sea as quick as it can."

An emergency operations centre had been stood up at the council building in Hokitika and Smith said he hoped people would stay off the roads on Wednesday unless travel was absolutely essential.

"I think there's a high chance there's going to be a number of unexpected slips and we don't want people getting trapped in between slips or you know, getting caught in them unnecessarily."