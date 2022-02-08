MetService Severe weather: February 8th.

The West Coast is set to be hit with yet another front of heavy rain with orange weather warnings in place for the area.

MetService is predicting the front will move north across the South Island today before weakening over central New Zealand on Thursday.

Up to 240mm could fall in Westland with thunderstorms possible. Buller is also in the firing line.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in force for Westland, Buller and also cover the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and north of the Rangitata river. A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman west of Motueka.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines told the Herald the rain was just starting to ramp up about 10am and a few lightning strikes had been recorded in the region.

"That rain is expected to amplify over the next couple of hours.

"It will be a pretty intense burst of rainfall with a decent amount in Canterbury and even possibly reaching Otago and Southland," he said.

The rain should ease in Westland tomorrow morning but won't in Buller until the afternoon.

Hines said it could cause issues in the already rain-soaked areas.

"There could certainly be pretty significant impacts.

"The rain left the place reasonably saturated. it will amplify the risks of flooding and slips so people should be wary."

The entrance to the farm where a family were rescued by helicopter on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Last week an "extraordinary" amount of rain fell on the West Coast over three and a half days; MetService reported more than 1 metre of rain had accumulated in some areas.

A state of emergency for the area was declared and then lifted on Saturday.

At least 100 people were evacuated from the area, and 15 were rescued by helicopter from floodwaters.

Buller was hit with severe rain and flooding last week. Photo / George Heard

The region has been battered by heavy rain and severe flooding in recent months. In July last year, 89 houses were destroyed as the result of downpours brought by an "atmospheric river" stretching from the tropics

And after this front passes, another band of bad weather is not far away with many parts of the country in its path this weekend.