Weather: Don't forget your umbrella

A rainy day awaits many around the North Island, as a front moves over the top half of the country today.

That rain is expected to be heavy at times, weather experts say, with the heaviest falls forecast in the central North Island hill country and eastern Bay of Plenty, where a number of heavy rain watches have been issued.

Locals are being told to stay up-to-date in case of any sudden changes, as a result.

Aucklanders are waking up to a bleak day on the weather front, with periods of rain forecast from early this morning through to this afternoon, at least.

A high of 19C in the City of Sails, however, somewhat makes up for that. An overnight low of 10C is forecast, while winds of up to 17km/h are expected in parts of the city.

Heavy rain watches issued

A number of heavy rain watches have been issued by MetService overnight.

The eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty are set to get periods of heavy rain that may lead to rainfall amounts that may approach "warning criteria". The rain watch is in place from 7am to 10pm.

Taupō, Taumrarunui, Waitomo and southern Waikato should also keep a close eye on weather updates as there is a heavy rain watch in place until midday.

Rain - possibly heavy - is expected in Hamilton this morning and in the afternoon. It is expected to clear to fine spells from the afternoon, however.

A high of 20C is on the cards in Hamilton.

While those in and around the Tongariro National Park are also warned to stay alert; as periods of heavy rain are expected in the area until about 10am.

Again, rainfall amounts there may approach "warning criteria".

Those in usually windy Wellington can expect a not so windy day - with light winds of 4km/h forecast and a high of 16C in the city.

There will be morning cloud and isolated showers, mainly in the north, before things clear to become a sunnier afternoon in the capital.

Further south, there is a lot to be happy about weather-wise, with a mostly sunny day expected in Southland and Otago - save for some high cloud.

Canterbury is also in for mostly sunny conditions and a high of up to 18C is forecast.

While in Marlborough, morning cloud breaks away for sunny spells except for an isolated shower or two in the afternoon.

There are no road-snowfall warnings in place.