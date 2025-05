Floodwater has inundated homes and roads as heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and 7-metre swells smash the country’s east coast.

A woman and two children were rescued by firefighters after their vehicle became surrounded by floodwaters, trapping them inside.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the trio were “fortunate to be safe” after the incident at Cust in North Canterbury.

A spokesperson said Fire and Emergency received a call from the “distraught” woman at 11.33am.

“It was reported they were stuck on a bridge over a culvert,” he said.