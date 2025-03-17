“Cold air pushing in from the south will make for a cold afternoon along the South Island east coast.”

🥶Cold air pushing in from the south will make for a cold afternoon along the South Island east coast. pic.twitter.com/EY3iKjH7y7 — MetService (@MetService) March 17, 2025

MetService forecaster Josh Griffin predicted a 15C drop in temperature from what we saw yesterday.

“We are expecting to see about 14C to 15C highs in places like Alexandra and Queenstown.”

An overnight high of 22C in Christchurch would likely fall to temperatures similar to those in the lower South Island.

Possible thunderstorms for both islands

A low is forecast to cross the middle of the country, spreading rain to many areas.

Griffin warned there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop in the evening in northern parts of the South Island, and up through the North Island.

“The likely parts of the North Island are coastal Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Taupō in the afternoon and evening.”

Part of the front would pass near Auckland in the early afternoon.

“We are expecting the front to be lurking to the west of [Auckland] by about midday. So they could see a period of rain passing through them in the afternoon,” he said.

“Once that front passes through, it should ease off to a bit more showery conditions.”

He predicted Auckland would reach a high of 25C today.

