- MetService forecasts heavy rain and chilly temperatures for most of South Island.
- Temperatures are predicted to drop by at least 15C in Christchurch.
- A westerly front is forecast to bring rain to much of the North Island.
Miserable weather conditions are forecast to continue across New Zealand today, with chilly temperatures and thunderstorms predicted for the South Island.
Adverse weather conditions disrupted several flights in the South Island yesterday due to low visibility, strong winds and rain.
MetService said New Zealanders should keep an eye on the hourly temperature graph today.
“Looking at you, Christchurch, your maximum temperature might be while you’re still asleep.