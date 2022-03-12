Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The head of Gisborne's civil defence has warned residents near East Cape to prepare to be cut off by flooding next week.

The MetService says a low system moving over the east coast of the North Island from Monday could bring significant rainfall.

The position and depth of the low-pressure system approaching eastern Aotearoa next week is still uncertain.



Below is a comparison of the 24hr rainfall accumulation for Monday and Tuesday based on the current ECMWF model run, and the ECMWF model run from 24 hours ago. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OrCkVyeAGq — MetService (@MetService) March 11, 2022

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence emergency manager Ben Green said he has warned residents living in the East Cape area to prepare to be cut off by the deluge.

He said locals will be stocking up on supplies this weekend in case flooding closes roads.

Green said it was unclear what impact it would have, but locals have been alerted.

He said the east coast could see anywhere from 200mm to 400mm of rain in just a few days.

East Cape Rd, which connects the area to Te Araroa, was closed for three weeks after heavy rainfall last month and it triggered several significant slips.

