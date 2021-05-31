Weather: Canterbury flooding - 10 state highways closed, road and bridges destroyed

Aerial view of flooding in Canterbury as days of heavy rain has brought widespread flooding to the Canterbury Region. Video / George Heard

Two to three months of rain pelted Canterbury in the space of a few days in a deluge that has been labelled a one-in-100-year event.

Local authorities across Canterbury evacuated more than 300 properties amid wild weather that forced hundreds of residents to flee raging floodwaters threatening their homes.

Ten state highways were closed, while other roads were ruined and four bridges washed away.

Selwyn Huts residents had to evacuate as the water threatened to cut off the settlement. Photo / George Heard

Those displaced from their homes stayed with friends and whānau while others went to evacuation centres set up by Civil Defence and marae.

However, yesterday many of the evacuated residents were able to start returning to their homes, to begin the inevitable clean-up of the debris and damage left behind.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said yesterday the rain was easing across the region — but caution was still required around swollen rivers.

"The rivers of course will still be running high and they can stay high even after the local rainfall finished."

A rare "red warning" was issued by MetService late last week, just the second time such a warning had been put out by the authority.

The red warning between Geraldine and Amberley lifted at 7pm last night but an orange warning from Amberley to Kaikōura was due to lift at midnight.

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate from the rising waters. Photo / George Heard

Scores of Waimakariri residents were told to leave their homes immediately on Sunday night as stopbanks on two flooded rivers were at risk of failing or expected to give way.

Evacuations of residents in low-lying areas of The Pines Beach continued yesterday afternoon with emergency services knocking on residents' doors.

Others were put on high alert and warned to be ready to evacuate should it be needed.

Farmers were urged to take extreme care and to put their own safety first as they worked in dangerous conditions to rescue animals and move stock, RNZ reported.

According to figures from Niwa, Lismore, near Ashburton, received 238mm of rain in 2.2 days — the same amount it experienced in the previous 187 days.

Aerial photos show the aftermath of the weather event where homes were left completely surrounded in brown water and paddocks submerged.

Residents in Canterbury woke yesterday to a region-wide state of emergency with many students staying home from school after their schools and preschools were closed.

Parts of Akaroa were submerged yesterday. Residents in the township were asked to conserve water, as the supply relied heavily on surrounding streams which were being impacted by the heavy rains.

That meant that drinking water could only be sourced from bores.

Meanwhile the rain also resulted in heavy wastewater overflows yesterday with residents warned to treat any wastewater they come into contact with as potentially contaminated.

Aerial view of flooding in Canterbury as days of heavy rain has brought widespread water level rises. Photo / George Heard

The Ashburton District Council confirmed on Monday its pond on Wilkins Rd had flooded.

Mayor Neil Brown said stormwater got into the pond and it overflowed, leaving floodwater contaminated with sewage. A pipe from the pond was also damaged due to the flooding, so contaminated water was getting into a creek heading towards Lake Hood.

Yesterday a car was spotted down a bank near the Waimakariri Gorge.

Fire trucks arrived at the scene with firefighters and a high ropes expert was deployed who determined that nobody was inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Mackenzie District Council yesterday warned there could be livestock on the loose as river levels fall.

It said fencing may have been washed away, meaning stock may not be contained, and could wander onto roads.

It also warned debris and gravel in the rivers could cause further damage to bridges.

The MetService is forecasting drier conditions today, with showers expected to clear by the afternoon.