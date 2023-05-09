A group were rescued from their clubrooms and motorists were trapped on the Kaimai Range as heavy rain pelted the Bay of Plenty overnight, causing flooding, slips and dozens of emergency callouts.

Weather warnings were due to be lifted for the region early today but more rain was forecast.

Bay of Plenty Emergency Management public information manager Lisa Glass said people from the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Bay of Plenty Branch needed to be rescued from their club rooms in Tauriko after the nearby creek rose rapidly.

She said all people were safe, but vehicles were badly damaged.

While Emergency Management had a lot of call-outs last night, Glass said there was nothing life-threatening.

The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight. However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country. Latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/eQVtTnXfEd — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2023

”There was a lot of inconvenience,” she said, with main highways blocked, isolating Tauranga from the Western Bay of Plenty for some time.

She said if there was surface flooding this morning, it would take longer to go down due to the ground saturation from the last few weeks.

Metservice duty meteorologist Mmaphapelo Makgabutlane said Tauranga Airport had measured about 71mm of rain in the 24 hours up to 6am today, while across the Coromandel, 50mm to 60mm of rainfall was recorded with 78mm of rain recorded at Metservice’s Goldcross station.

Some places in the region, Makgabutlane said, received a “torrential” downpour.

“Rotorua within the last 24 hours has had 114mm of rain. In a typical May, Rotorua would get around 142mm.”

Makgabutlane said Galatea received 92mm of rain in the same time period.

The heaviest rainfall in Rotorua occurred between 4pm and 5pm yesterday when 44mm fell in the one hour. The hour before that 20mm fell.

Motorist Jade Wade told the Bay of Plenty Times she was stuck on State Highway 29 on the Kaimai Range for more than an hour last night after becoming trapped between a washout of rocks and mud and a large slip at McLaren Falls Rd.

Tree down in the Karangahake Gorge this morning. Photo / Supplied

SH29 is open between McLaren Falls Rd and Omanawa Rd under Stop/Go traffic management and delays are expected.

SH2 is open for southbound traffic between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd while the northbound lane is closed with a detour. SH36 is closed between Jackson Rd and Central Rd due to flooding.

Road block at Barretts Rd at Whakamarama this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

SH36 remains open near Roy Rd.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said this morning new potholes are likely to have formed overnight after the wet weather and motorists should watch their speed.

It asked people to plan their journey and expect delays given the several road closures, including state highways.

It said the heavy rain warning had passed but people needed to be aware there could be surface flooding in areas, especially those low-lying.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said the Ohineangaanga Stream in Te Puke burst its banks and Donovan Park flooded, and there were also reports of flooding in Little Waihī Beach, however all residents were okay.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said the Western and Central Bay of Plenty bore the brunt of intense rainfall over a few hours with all major rivers expected to reach warning level one, with some also reaching warning level two, and landowners in affected areas were told to move stock from low-lying areas.

Many of the district’s streams had risen significantly as had the Rotorua lakes, some by at least 100mm, the regional council said.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said there may have been water supply issues in the Matatoki, Puriri and Omahu water supply systems south of Thames, and a water tanker was put at Puriri overnight for anyone who needed fresh water.

UPDATE 9:00PM#SH2 is now OPEN for southbound traffic between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd; northbound lane will remain CLOSED overnight with a local detour. Northbound traffic: Left onto Barrett Rd, right onto Old Highway, right onto Youngson Rd, left onto SH2. ^CO https://t.co/2JWuTi48wW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 9, 2023

Power was cut to 1080 properties in Tauriko at 5.15pm and in Bethlehem at 4.50pm and Greerton at 5.34pm. Site investigations are under way. Powerco’s website shows most householders have electricity this morning, with only a few still waiting to be reconnected.

Bethlehem resident John Ward said he was eating dinner by candlelight after seeing a “big flash” before power went out.

Ward said he had been without power since about 5pm after what appeared to be a slip near Moffat and Cambridge Rds that took out a power pole.

“My wife was in the lounge and suddenly there was a big flash. We thought it was lightning.”

The power went out instantly, he said.