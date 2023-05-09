New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Bay of Plenty Branch club memebrs needed to be rescued from their club rooms in Tauriko. Video / Alex Cairns

Local club members were enjoying their committee meeting last night unaware floodwaters were rising all around their Tauriko building.

Heavy rain pelted the Bay of Plenty overnight, causing flooding, slips and dozens of emergency callouts.

New Zealand Deerstalker Association Bay of Plenty branch incoming committee member Jill Fryer said flashing lights from police outside the clubrooms was the first warning anything was wrong.

They went out the front to find all their vehicles submerged in water.

“We had no idea. It was a quick escape… we got back over to the far side where we had people coming back to take us home.”

Vehicles belonging to members of the NZ Deerstalking Association's Bay of Plenty branch committee were flooded outside their clubrooms on Tuesday night. Photo / Alex Cairns.

Fryer said they had to leave all the vehicles there.

“It was not a pretty sight.”

Branch president Reuben Hayward said to get out everyone had to walk through the water.

“For the taller people, it was about waist deep. For other people, it was a bit higher.”

Hayward said recovering the cars was an ongoing process that was being sorted out between individuals and their insurance companies.

Flood waters had receded this morning but the club’s grounds, off State Highway 29 between Barkes Corner and The Lakes, were reduced to mud and slush.

Bay of Plenty Emergency Management public information manager Lisa Glass said she was aware people from the club needed help to leave their club rooms in Tauriko after the nearby creek rose rapidly.

Flooding at New Zealand Deerstalking Association's Bay of Plenty branch Tauriko clubrooms damaged cars parked outside. Photo / Alex Cairns

She said all people were safe, but vehicles were badly damaged.

Glass said if there was surface flooding this morning, it would take longer to go down due to the ground saturation from the last few weeks.

Metservice duty meteorologist Mmaphapelo Makgabutlane said Tauranga Airport had measured about 71mm of rain in the 24 hours up to 6am today, while across the Coromandel, 50mm to 60mm of rainfall was recorded with 78mm of rain recorded at Metservice’s Goldcross station.