Motorists were trapped on the Kaimai Range as heavy rain pelted the Bay of Plenty overnight, causing flooding, slips and dozens of emergency callouts.

Weather warnings were due to be lifted for the region early today but more rain was forecast.

Motorist Jade Wade told the Bay of Plenty Times she was stuck on State Highway 29 on the Kaimai Range for more than an hour last night after becoming trapped between a washout of rocks and mud and a large slip at McLaren Falls Rd.

The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight. However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country.

A detour was established via McLaren Falls Rd, Peers and Omanawa Rds and back to SH29 for northbound travel.

SH2 southbound between Barrett and Youngson Rds has reopened.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Tauranga had 50.7mm.of rain between the previous midnight and 7pm yesterday. The heaviest rain fell between 4pm and 5pm, when 29.2mm fell.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said all major rivers were expected to reach warning level one, with some also reaching warning level two, and landowners in affected areas were told to move stock from low-lying areas.

Many of the district’s streams had risen significantly as had the Rotorua lakes, some by at least 100mm, the regional council said.

SH2 is now open for southbound traffic between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd; northbound lane will remain closed overnight with a local detour. Northbound traffic: Left onto Barrett Rd, right onto Old Highway, right onto Youngson Rd, left onto SH2.

Power was cut to 1080 properties in Tauriko at 5.15pm and in Bethlehem at 4.50pm and Greerton at 5.34pm. Site investigations are under way. Powerco’s website shows most householders have electricity this morning, with only a few still waiting to be reconnected.

Bethlehem resident John Ward said he was eating dinner by candlelight after seeing a “big flash” before power went out.

Ward said he had been without power since about 5pm after what appeared to be a slip near Moffat and Cambridge Rds that took out a power pole.

“My wife was in the lounge and suddenly there was a big flash. We thought it was lightning.”

The power went out instantly, he said.