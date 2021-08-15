Weather: Avalanche risk closes Milford Rd, gales for South

The Milford Road closed on Monday morning. Photo / NZTA

The Milford Rd in Southland has closed due to heavy rain and snow increasing the chance of an avalanche. A front is expected to bring snow and severe gales to the South from Monday and heavy rain to other areas as a storm tracks by the country for the first half of the week.

The NZ Transport Agency advised at 9am today that the Milford Road (State Highway 94) was closed from East Gate (Hollyford Rd Junction) to West Gate (Chasm) and would remain so overnight.

About 10cm-25cm of snow was forecast to road level. The road may reopen mid-morning on Tuesday, depending on snow clearing and avalanche assessment.

Meanwhile, MetService has a range of advisories in place, including strong wind watches or warnings for most of the South Island - including all of Otago.

Weatherwatch said severe weather was expected in the coming days with heavy rain on the West Coast, heavy snow in the mountains and ranges, and gales in eastern and central areas.

In the South Island, gales - possibly severe - would develop on Monday inland and to the east.

On the West Coast, heavy rainfall would turn to snow at higher elevations over Monday and Tuesday.

Weatherwatch said the next burst of wintry weather would affect the lower South Island, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday as the system partially brushes New Zealand.