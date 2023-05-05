Forecasters are expecting heavy rain to swamp Northland and the Nelson-Tasman regions today and tomorrow. Photo / Niwa Weather

Forecasters are warning Aucklanders could be in for another bout of heavy rain during their Friday evening commute, while the top of the south will have “extremely large” rainfall.

It comes as roads in Northland have begun to flood, all about Doubtless Bay and Kaitāia.

The bullseye of the wettest weather was expected to linger about the centre of the country, in between both islands, into Saturday, before shifting further south along the West Coast.

Bad weather has already disrupted transport across Auckland, causing chaos for commuters this morning and likely to continue this evening.

Train services were cut due to a weather-related safety event and ferry services for Rakino Island wouldn’t run until the weather eased on Sunday.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for Northland, where up to 100mm of rain could fall in the next 15 hours to Saturday morning.

Up to 130mm could fall around Mt Taranaki over the next 18 hours until Saturday, where an orange heavy rain warning is also in place.

Upwards of 250mm of rain could fall about Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough over the next day to Saturday evening.

A narrow band of heavier rain is sinking south over Auckland right now. With saturated soils this is easily causing minor flooding in prone areas.



A second bout of heavier rain is possible over Auckland this evening so keep an eye on the rain radar for you homeward commute. pic.twitter.com/aiDMkoQyPc — MetService (@MetService) May 4, 2023

MetService updated its warnings this morning, saying streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and any deluge could cause surface flooding, slips and would make driving dangerous.

“Rain sticks around the through the weekend and into early next week, but snakes back and forth over western parts of both islands,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

MetService earlier said an extremely large amount of rain was forecast for the western Tasman Ranges, with a total 350 to 450mm of rain predicted up to midnight Saturday.

“These areas have seen a lot of rain recently. Further rain could cause significant impacts,” James said.

Odds for rainfall to exceed 50 mm & 100 mm of rainfall today.



🔴 high

🟠 medium

🟡 some



The risk for flooding & slips likely increasing today where heaviest rain occurs. pic.twitter.com/CUN54jPz1y — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 4, 2023

“Think rising rivers, slips and surface flooding, and people are urged to stay up to date in case these warnings are upgraded,” he said.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said the atmospheric river, which has wrought a waterfall of rain on the country throughout this week, could clearly be seen in satellite images.

Niwa Weather said the heavy rain would be worst felt in Northland and Nelson-Tasman where the chances more than 100mm of rain could fall were high.

Latest Warnings and Watches🟠🟡



Bands of rain continue to bring possible Heavy Rain today and into tomorrow



Take extra care, especially in areas that have already had wet weather this week



Full details available at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/PfQeUoiZdD — MetService (@MetService) May 4, 2023

“The risk for flooding and slips is likely increasing today where the heaviest rain occurs,” Niwa Weather said.

MetService said the tropical air which was bringing the rain also made for unusually warm and humid conditions for May.

“Several spots across the motu have even had their warmest May temperatures on record. These include Auckland, Hamilton, Whanganui and Queenstown,” MetService said.



