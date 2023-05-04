Train line services across Auckland have been cancelled this morning - some until further notice - due to infrastructure issues.
Auckland Transport issued a travel alert early this morning warning passengers.
“All Southern and Eastern line services have been cancelled between Ōtāhuhu and Britomart,” the alert says.
“All Western and Onehunga line services have also been cancelled until further notice due to a KiwiRail track infrastructure problem.”
Passengers are told to use their AT app for more information and live updates.
Transport Minister Michael Wood told AM the commuter chaos was caused due to an electrical arch issue.
“This has meant the network has had to be shut down till it is resolved.
“The advice from KiwiRail is that they should have most services up and running by 7.30am. They have to work to make sure the network is safe to operate.
“Obviously, it is difficult for commuters who have turned up.”
Auckland Transport sent a notice to commuters just before 6am alerting them of the situation.
Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses are operating between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu at a 30-minute frequency.
”Additional alternative transport is being arranged.”
National MP and Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown called the news “devastating” for Auckland commuters.
“KiwiRail needs to urgently explain what has gone wrong here and when this will be fixed.
”People quite simply won’t use Public Transport if it isn’t reliable.
A second alert told passengers buses will replace some train services from Sunday to Wednesday.
- more to come -