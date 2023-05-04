Train line services across Auckland have been cancelled this morning - some until further notice - due to infrastructure issues. Photo / NZME

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert early this morning warning passengers.

“All Southern and Eastern line services have been cancelled between Ōtāhuhu and Britomart,” the alert says.

All Southern & Eastern Line services have been cancelled between Otahuhu and Britomart. All Western & Onehunga Line services have also been cancelled until further notice, due to a Kiwirail track infrastructure problem. Use the AT Mobile App for more information & live updates. pic.twitter.com/tRFv1EcUNf — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 4, 2023

“All Western and Onehunga line services have also been cancelled until further notice due to a KiwiRail track infrastructure problem.”

Passengers are told to use their AT app for more information and live updates.

Transport Minister Michael Wood told AM the commuter chaos was caused due to an electrical arch issue.

“This has meant the network has had to be shut down till it is resolved.

“The advice from KiwiRail is that they should have most services up and running by 7.30am. They have to work to make sure the network is safe to operate.

“Obviously, it is difficult for commuters who have turned up.”

Auckland Transport sent a notice to commuters just before 6am alerting them of the situation.

Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses are operating between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu at a 30-minute frequency.

”Additional alternative transport is being arranged.”

Just another day on #Auckland’s rail network. When are we going to be in a city where we can rely on buses, trains and ferries to get us where we need to go on time? pic.twitter.com/yCWbjLPkTo — Darren Davis (@DarrenDavis10) May 4, 2023

National MP and Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown called the news “devastating” for Auckland commuters.

“KiwiRail needs to urgently explain what has gone wrong here and when this will be fixed.

”People quite simply won’t use Public Transport if it isn’t reliable.

People quite simply won’t use Public Transport if it isn’t reliable. https://t.co/Ti7sv40t5s — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) May 4, 2023

A second alert told passengers buses will replace some train services from Sunday to Wednesday.

Sunday 7 to Wednesday 10 May, buses replace trains between Britomart and Newmarket in the evening.



Southern and Western Line after 10:30pm each day.

Onehunga Line after 8:30pm on Sunday only.



Visit https://t.co/k0kIj5CVMT for more information. pic.twitter.com/nSC7uuE52n — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 4, 2023

