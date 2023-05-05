Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions in Northland with surface flooding expected across the region, which is under an Orange Heavy Rain Warning

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions in Northland with surface flooding expected across the region, which is under an Orange Heavy Rain Warning

Roads are starting to flood across Northland, with the Far North particularly bad, as more foul weather beats down on the region.

Just after midday, Kerikeri Rd was closed due to flooding after torrential rain hit, however it was opened again after about 40 minutes when two police officers cleared a blocked drain. Parts of State Highway 10 are also starting to flood as the deluge continues.

MetService has an Orange Heavy Rain Warning in place for Northland until 6am on Saturday.

The warning, issued just after noon said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and be wary of flooding.

In addition to the 50 to 70 mm that had already accumulated in parts of the region up until then, it said to expect a further 70 to 100 mm with the largest accumulations north of about

Whangārei. Peak rates of 15 to 30 mm per hour possible in localised places at times, especially in possible thunderstorms.The latest foul weather comes after one of the wettest starts to the year on record in the region.

Civil Defence Northland said the weather is settling in to be a long and slow rainfall event. Rain has continued across the region again overnight and into the early morning – with the heaviest falls across the top of the Far North.

Civil Defence said it is keeping an eye on the situation and will respond when needed.

‘`If you need to be out on the roads overnight or early tomorrow morning, please take extra care as there may be hazards such as surface flooding and slips, and if you see flood water – please don’t drive through it,’’ it said.

MetService urges Northlanders to keep up to date with weather forecasts.

While the storm rages, rainfall levels have not been exceptionally high at Northland Regional Council rainfall hubs.

Opouteke had the heaviest rainfall in the 24 hours to 1pm with 71.5mm, followed by Kaeo with 69.5mm, Kerikeri with 64.5mm and Kaitaia with 50mm.



