“There are definitely some sparks happening. These cells will probably move on through and on the afternoon to a few showers.”

MetService said the city can expect rain with squally thunderstorms, easing to showers this morning. Showers are expected to become few and far between by afternoon.

Westerlies, gusting 100 km/h at first, are expected to ease towards the afternoon.

MetService also reported a moderate risk of thunderstorms in Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and northern and western parts of the Waikato.

It said the thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h. The thunderstorm risk is predicted to decrease as the morning progresses.

Additionally, for western Waitomo and northern Taranaki, there is a low risk of thunderstorms throughout the period.

Parts of the North Island will also see showers today, particularly in the Bay of Plenty, with clouds spreading north this afternoon. For the upper North Island, showers are set to clear this afternoon.

Meanwhile bitterly cold winter conditions awaited residents throughout New Zealand this morning.

Down south, central Otago has seen temperatures drop further, with Blenheim sitting at -1 C. Road snowfall warnings remain in place for Crown Range Rd, Porters and Lewis pass.

MetService Head of Weather News, Heather Keats said New Zealand is in for another unsettled week with a “few messy features set to influence our weather”.

She said a strong, cold southerly will continue to affect most of the country today, with another chilly start in the South Island.

“It’s fine and frosty for the west and north of the South Island with a few more showers left for the East,” she said.

Keats said southerlies will also pick up this morning for Wellington and Kapiti.

MetService said last night another freezing night was in store for New Zealand as an icy-cold front swept across the country.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said temperatures will be lowest in Wānaka and Queenstown, with both towns expecting -1C.

Blenheim and Milford face 0C, while Christchurch will sit at 3C.

In the North Island, the lowest temperatures were forecast for Taupō at 0C.

The news comes after parts of New Zealand awoke yesterday to the coldest day so far this year.

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch all had their coldest mornings at 4.5C, 2.9C and -2.8C.

The alpine village of Aoraki/Mt Cook recorded a temperature of -10C and locals say the area got as low as -13C overnight.