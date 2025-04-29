‘Be prepared for short-notice closures’ - NZTA

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said motorists should take extra care driving into the Auckland city area this morning and be prepared for short-notice lane closures and speed reductions on the harbour bridge.

“Wind gusts [of about] 75-80km/h [were] forecast for the bridge from midnight to 4am today, triggering an amber alert. Under an amber alert, speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.

“The bridge will remain in 4x4 configuration during the alert period. If the alert period is extended, this configuration may remain in place during the Wednesday morning peak-traffic period.”

NZTA said motorcyclists and drivers of high-sided vehicles should avoid the bridge entirely and use State Highways 16 and 18 instead.

Flooding, slips possible, warns MetService

MetService said high rainfall today could cause surface flooding, slips and fast-rising rivers.

A low approaches northern New Zealand today then deepens as it moves across central New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to bring significant rain and severe southerly gales to parts of the country as well as heavy snow to higher… pic.twitter.com/4yrrw4aiU6 — MetService (@MetService) April 29, 2025

Gisborne is expected to receive as much as 25mm of rain an hour this morning, with MetService saying the orange warning in place could be upgraded.

A strong wind watch for Marlborough and Wellington, along with a strong rain watch for the capital, had the potential to down trees and powerlines and lift unsecured property.

7m waves near Cook Strait

Ferry operator Bluebridge said conditions on Cook Strait were expected to deteriorate this morning.

“If the large swells do eventuate, this may result in the delay or cancellation of services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Bluebridge said.

The Interislander has cancelled its ferries from 8.30pm tonight to 2.30am Friday.

MetService said waves could reach as high as 7m tomorrow afternoon.

Daily highs to drop to single digits

Daily high temperatures are expected to drop to single digits in southern parts of the country, with the Canterbury high country sitting under a heavy snow watch until 10am tomorrow.

Queenstown was expected to dip from 17C today to 8C on Thursday. Christchurch will drop to 10C on Thursday.

Auckland, meanwhile, does not have a forecast high temperature below 18C for the next week.

