Weather: Another cold and foggy start to the day, but fine conditions for most

It is another chilly start for much of the country today, as fog is also expected to cause some delays on Auckland and Hamilton roads this morning.
Aucklanders are waking up to a crisp morning, with 3C recorded just after 6am.
Conditions are forecast to be fine, but motorists travelling on the Northwestern motorway can expect foggy conditions.
A temperature high of 15C is forecast in the City of Sails, with an overnight low of 9C.
In Hamilton, -3C was recorded early on, and those in the city are told to expect a frosty and possibly foggy start to the working week.
A mainly fine day is on the cards there, with a high of 12C and overnight low of 3C.
In other parts of the North Island, Whangārei recorded a temperature of 8C this morning, 3C in Tauranga, 1C in Gisborne, 3C in Taupō, -1C in Napier, -4C in Masterton, 8C in Palmerston North and 9C in Wellington.
The warmest place in the country just after 6am was Methven, which clocked a somewhat cosy 13.4C.
Coldest place: -6.4C
In comparison, the coldest place to be was in Twizel, which recorded a teeth-chattering -6.4C.
Further south, mostly fine conditions are forecast in Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.
MetService says there will be a few areas of morning low cloud or fog first off, but high cloud is expected to increase from the south; while northwesterly winds are set to strengthen in and around Southland.
Those in Nelson are experiencing about 1C to start off the day. In Blenheim, the temperature is -2C, 2C in Christchurch, -1C in Queenstown, 2C in Dunedin and 8C in Invercargill.
While people in Stewart Island are waking up to a somewhat warmer morning - with 10C recorded shortly before 6.30am.