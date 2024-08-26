“Expect 60 to 90mm of rain on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 15 to 25 mm/h with possible thunderstorms,” it said.

More heavy rain was expected today and another warning or a watch could be issued. There was “minimal chance of upgrading to a Red Warning”.

📡 Afternoon radar update



🌧 The rain has eased significantly in Wellington, but heavy falls continue over the Tararua Range and parts of Horowhenua.



ℹ Current radar imagery https://t.co/tr7q4Q6RVW pic.twitter.com/wmrV9vfQOo — MetService (@MetService) August 26, 2024

Wellington’s train network faced significant disruption yesterday as debris blocked culverts.

KiwiRail metro general manager Jon Knight said temporary speed restrictions were implemented at key sites on the rail network for safety, particularly between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, which was closed due to slips.

Despite earlier concerns, the high tide did not cause additional flooding.

Grays Road this morning before it was closed due to flooding. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Kāpiti Coast District Council’s emergency operations controller, James Jefferson, said yesterday the situation was improving but advised residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared as further rain was expected.

Several roads in the Hutt Valley were closed, and the region’s ageing wastewater network was overwhelmed, causing raw sewage overflows.

In Naenae, Lower Hutt, Cambridge Tce and Strand Cres were heavily flooded, forcing police to block off affected areas.

The Wellington region was hit by 'significant' flooding this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In Porirua, officials worked to clear blocked culverts while firefighters were inundated with emergency calls.

Further north, the Judgeford Golf Club was completely flooded and was closed until further notice.

In Pauatahanui, a man and his dog were rescued after their vehicle became stuck in rising floodwaters.

Judgeford Golf Club has been closed until further notice due to flooding. Photo / Judgeford Golf Club

“We know there’s been lots of flooding around the district; please don’t go sightseeing – keep those roads clear so residents can get on with their cleanup,” the Kāpiti Coast District Council said on Facebook.

“Drive to the conditions, and if you see floodwater do not try to drive, walk or play in it.”