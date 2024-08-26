KiwiRail metro general manager Jon Knight said temporary speed restrictions were implemented at key sites on the rail network for safety, particularly between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, which was closed due to slips.
Despite earlier concerns, the high tide did not cause additional flooding.
The Kāpiti Coast District Council’s emergency operations controller, James Jefferson, said yesterday the situation was improving but advised residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared as further rain was expected.
Several roads in the Hutt Valley were closed, and the region’s ageing wastewater network was overwhelmed, causing raw sewage overflows.
In Naenae, Lower Hutt, Cambridge Tce and Strand Cres were heavily flooded, forcing police to block off affected areas.
In Porirua, officials worked to clear blocked culverts while firefighters were inundated with emergency calls.
Further north, the Judgeford Golf Club was completely flooded and was closed until further notice.
In Pauatahanui, a man and his dog were rescued after their vehicle became stuck in rising floodwaters.
“We know there’s been lots of flooding around the district; please don’t go sightseeing – keep those roads clear so residents can get on with their cleanup,” the Kāpiti Coast District Council said on Facebook.
“Drive to the conditions, and if you see floodwater do not try to drive, walk or play in it.”