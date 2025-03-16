🌧️ While the North Island stays parched, Monday’s rain will drench the West Coast & Southland—watch for rising rivers, flooding & slips 🚗



🔥🌬️ Blustery NW winds & temps near 30°C in Canterbury will heighten fire risk in the east. pic.twitter.com/ANXmbrHWUa — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 16, 2025

Air New Zealand’s chief operating officer Alex Marren said several flights were disrupted in the South Island this morning due to the weather conditions.

“[This includes] high winds, low visibility and rain at several airports,” Marren said.

“We recommend customers travelling today keep an eye on the Air NZ app and the arrivals and departures page on our website for the latest updates. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience,” Marren said.

‘Watch for rising rivers, flooding and slips’ - Niwa

Flooding, slips and fast-rising rivers were possible across the West Coast and Southland today, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

A lot of rain 📊 forecast for the South Island, especially along & west of the Southern Alps 🏔️.



This is good news for the hydro catchments, which have been running (highly) unusually low.



Keep up-to-date with @MetService and warnings that have been issued. pic.twitter.com/G4avsxtaWR — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 16, 2025

MetService credited the sudden storm to “an active, potentially severe weather system”.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Westland District and Fiordland, from 9am today until 6am tomorrow. MetService said up to 200mm of rain here was possible.

Southland and Steward Island were put under a heavy rain watch until 3am tomorrow. MetService said there was a chance this could be upgraded.

Strong wind watches were also issued for Wellington, the Canterbury High Country, the Canterbury Plains about the foothills, Otago and Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

MetService said wind speeds up to 100km/h were possible in exposed parts of Wellington.

The dramatic plunge in temperatures will see Christchurch drop from a forecast 30C today to 9C overnight tomorrow.

The heaviest rain was expected later this evening into tomorrow, MetService said.

Auckland, meanwhile, had a mostly cloudy Monday forecast with a daily high of 25C and a few showers in the afternoon. Heavy showers were possible tomorrow morning, otherwise, fine conditions were forecast.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

