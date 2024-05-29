A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 7pm for Auckland, Coromandel and Waikato.

Gusts of up to 120km/h are expected across the top of the North Island.

NZTA is warning the Auckland Harbour Bridge may close temporarily.

The top of the country remains under a severe thunderstorm watch with the wildest winds forecast for rush hour this afternoon.

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge may close temporarily as 120km/h winds are tipped to pummel the Auckland region.

Torrential downpours, damaging winds and marble-sized hail rolled through the Upper North Island today and they are expected to get stronger as the afternoon continues. Some temporary short-term closures may be necessary.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

Load more

STORY CONTINUES:

Snow is also forecast to fall on the Desert Road in the central North Island from 4pm today.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said exposed areas of Auckland had seen wind gusts up to 124km/h already.

“It’s been a very active morning, and that is set to continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening,” Makgabutlane said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Aucklanders did not need to head home early “at this stage” but recommended only “essential travel”.

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Strong Wind Warning (orange) for Auckland, including Aotea Great Barrier, for this afternoon, evening, and into the early hours of Thursday morning. — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) May 29, 2024

Auckland Emergency Management acting general manager Adam Maggs said it was important to keep a close eye on any updates to the weather forecast and plan travel “very carefully”.

Maggs said Aucklanders should keep be alert to changes in the roading network, public transport and any potential harbour bridge closures.

“If you are out, drive to the conditions – watch your speed and if you don’t need to be on the roads this afternoon or evening, you can help avoid any pressure on transport networks by staying in or delaying your trip.

“High winds can bring trees down and affect power services, so if you’re in an area prone to power outages, now is a good time to make sure you have a plan in place to do without power for a short period of time.”

A strong wind watch is in place for Northland south of Kaikohe, Coromandel Peninsula and the Kaimai Range, and Waikato north of Kawhia Harbour, Te Awamutu and Matamata. MetService warns winds may reach severe gales in exposed areas.

Earlier today, large pieces of hail blanketed Auckland streets, setting off car alarms and sending people running for cover. Residents compared the size of the hail to that of marbles.

Large hailstones have fallen as stormy weather slams Auckland.

Several areas lost power when trees brought down lines during the storm.

Makgabutlane said the wild weather was expected to ease tomorrow morning but some blustery conditions would linger.

“On Thursday, we’re still expecting it to be a pretty breezy day, but not as strong,” Makgabutlane said.

“However, in the South Island, that’s where we start to see winds cranking up from the northwest.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.















