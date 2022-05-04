Voyager 2021 media awards
'It's a scandal:' Why Kiwi kids' teeth are rotting

13 minutes to read
Jane Phare
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Dentists despair when they are forced to pull out rotten baby teeth, a tragedy they say happens far too often throughout New Zealand. Jane Phare reports on the state of Kiwi kids' mouths and what

