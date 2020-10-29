Website of the Year

'We are not ready to die': Iwi push back after End of Life Choice bill passes

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said changes should not be made without further consultation with Māori. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

A Hawke's Bay iwi leader is urging further consultation with Māori after 65.2 per cent voted in support of the End of Life Choice Act.

A total of 815,829 (33.8 per cent) voted against it,

