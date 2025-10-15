Wattie’s New Zealand is further reducing fruit and vegetable crops it sources from its home of Hawke’s Bay, citing an ongoing struggle against cheaper imports.
Growers of key crops beetroot, corn and tomatoes will be affected by its recent crop intakereview.
Last month, the company announced it would reduce production of its canned peaches.
A spokeswoman for the brand, owned by food giant Kraft-Heinz of the United States, said it carried out these reviews each year to respond to market demand, increased competition from imported goods and rising input costs.
“In recent years, Wattie’s has seen a reduction in demand for homegrown canned fruit products and has not been able to recover to the levels it saw prior to the cyclone,” she said.
“Our desire, of course, is for Kiwis to return to the Wattie’s locally grown favourites, but until such time as we see an increase in demand, we are forced to adjust our intake, which has impacted crops such as peaches, beetroot, tomatoes and corn.”
She said it contacted affected growers directly and many of them had been partners for years.
Newsroom reported Stats NZ data included in the Heinz application showed Chinese peach import volumes increased from 300,000kg a quarter in 2018, to a peak of just below 831,000kg in the final quarter of 2024.