Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Wattie’s says decision to pull back on NZ-grown peaches not made lightly

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Wattie's is a major employer in Hawke's Bay and also sources fruit locally. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wattie's is a major employer in Hawke's Bay and also sources fruit locally. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wattie’s says it is buying less Hawke’s Bay peaches as demand for New Zealand–grown canned peaches is declining.

Hawke’s Bay Today reported this week that multiple Hawke’s Bay peach growers had been told their fruit was no longer needed.

That includes Hastings grower Mike Donnelly, who has been supplying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save