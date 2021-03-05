Water pipe bursts on Wellington's Mt Victoria

A worker at the scene of the burst pipe. Photo / Jack Crossland

A small pipe has burst on Wellington's Mt Victoria, leaving a large spurt of water shooting out from the ground.

Wellington Water said a repair crew was working on Majoribanks St when the 20mm pipe was hit.

There has been no loss of service to customers and the issue is expected to be resolved in the next few hours.

Water from the burst pipe batters a house. Photo / Jack Crossland

NZME reporter Jack Crossland was at the scene and said by the time he left there were a lot of people standing around and even some going under the water for a summer shower.

"People were kind of enjoying it, everyone was kind of laughing and smiling. There wasn't any flooding as luckily they're on a hill."