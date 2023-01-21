Piha is the scene of a water emergency tonight. Photo / 123rf

Two people are being given CPR after being pulled unconscious from the water at Piha in West Auckland early this evening.

Surf lifesavers at United North Piha Lifeguard Service were told two people were in distress in the water at 6pm, after patrols had ended for the day, Surf Life Saving NZ national duty officer Faron Turner said.





The first person was found unconscious in the water and taken back to shore, where CPR was begun.

A surf lifesaving IRB and jetski were used to locate the second person, who was also pulled from the water unconscious, Turner said.

“They were taken to shore, and CPR is underway for that person.”

The pair’s current conditions weren’t known.

Surf lifesavers are also now helping other emergency responders at the West Auckland beach, one of the city’s most popular.

Police - including the Eagle helicopter - Hato St John Ambulance and an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter chopper are also at the scene, he said.

Faron reminded anyone needing help for someone in the water to always first call 111 and ask for police.

This evening’s incident comes amid a horror nine days in the water around the country.

Nine people have died in water-related incidents over the last nine days, with the latest death confirmed this afternoon when a body was found in water near Opoutere Beach in Coromandel Peninsula.

A person also died in a water incident at a Takapuna address this morning, the third person to die in a water related incident in Auckland’s northern suburbs in less than 24 hours, after two swimmers died at Big Manly and Narrow Neck beaches last night.

Opoutere Beach near Whangamatā was the scene of tragedy on Wednesday, after a large family group got into trouble in the water. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust





Police said the body found at Opoutere was believed to be that of a person missing since being part of a family group who got into trouble while swimming on Wednesday.

Another member of the group has already been confirmed dead while a third is in hospital.







