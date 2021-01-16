Watch: Rocket Lab's latest sunset launch could create 'twilight phenomenon' in sky

In December 2019, a Rocket Lab launch with similar conditions which produced the twilight phenomenon led to reports of UFO sightings by many North Island residents. Photo / File

Rocket Lab's first mission for the year, set to launch on Saturday night, may treat viewers to a spectacular light display.

The mission, named Another One Leaves the Crust, is scheduled for an evening lift-off during a 10-day launch window starting today at 8.44pm.

A live webcast (above) will begin 15 minutes before liftoff.

With the launch taking place right on sunset, it may produce a night sky effect known as the twilight phenomenon.

The phenomenon occurs when particles from the rocket propellant left in the vapour trail condense, freeze and expand in the less dense upper atmosphere.

Against the background of a dark sky, and illuminated by the sun, the rocket's exhaust plume appears to change colours, putting on a display of blue and white lights in the sky.

It doesn't happen every launch as it's unique to night and twilight launches - it's only happened for three previous Rocket Lab missions.

In December 2019, a launch with similar conditions led to reports of UFO sightings by many North Island residents.

Eager photographers will want to have their cameras at the ready on launch day, as it may be seen from as far south as Invercargill.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 8.38pm and 8.45pm on Saturday, with back-up opportunities set down through January 25 should the mission need to be stood down.

A dedicated mission for European space technology company OHB Group, it will see a single communication micro satellite deployed which will enable specific frequencies to support future services from orbit.

