A man has been charged with theft after police in the Eagle helicopter spotted him stealing fuel from a digger.
The Eagle was responding to a different incident, a report of a stolen vehicle in Takanini, when a person was spotted carrying fuel containers to the digger.
Video footage filmed from the Eagle helicopter shows a person appearing to attempt to siphon diesel from the machine into the containers.
"It's clear this guy is no Vin Diesel," police joked on social media.
A police spokesperson said when the Eagle located the suspicious activity, police units were directed to the area. The video shows a person being arrested.
The spokesperson said a 33-year-old was taken into custody and charged with theft.