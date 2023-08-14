Labour makes election offer to new parents, the jury continues deliberation in the trial of Lauren Dickason and football fans rate the New Zealand Fifa experience. Video / NZ Herald

PARENTAL LEAVE PROMISE

Labour is promising to bring in four-weeks of paid parental leave for partners - if the party is re-elected.

The leave would be paid for by the Government and is on top of the two-weeks of unpaid leave partners are already entitled to.

Labour says this will be phased in from July - and the leave can be taken separately or at the same time as the primary carer’s.

NAPIER BLAZE

A century-old building in Napier, that was once a backpackers’ lodge, has been completely destroyed in an early-morning fire.

The building burst into flames about 12.15am, and most of the property was razed to the ground within 20 minutes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the service was alerted by multiple calls, the first crew out of the Napier station seeing the flames “from quite a distance” and immediately upgrading the alarm.





DICKASON TRIAL

The jury is set to continue deliberating in the High Court triple murder trial in Christchurch.

Lauren Dickason doesn’t deny killing her three daughters in Timaru in 2021 -- but is mounting a defence of infanticide and insanity.

Justice Cameron Mander has told the jury there are four possible verdicts.

He says they are: guilty of murder, guilty of infanticide, the act of murder proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity, and the act of infanticide proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity.

The jury yesterday requested to re-watch four hours of police interviews -- which will continue today.

SEARCH FOR YANFEI BAO

A man charged in relation to the disappearance of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is due to face court a second time today.

Bao, 44, has been missing since she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St in Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it, last month.

A 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping, is due to reappear in court.

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves says the search is on pause, while further areas of interest are being prepared.





FOOTBALL FANS RATE NZ

Overseas football fans are reflecting on their experience as New Zealand prepares for its last Fifa Women’s World Cup game.

Spain and Sweden are facing off in the semifinal at Auckland’s Eden Park tonight.

Australia will meet England in the other semi in Sydney tomorrow night.

Fans who have travelled here for the tournament say there’s been a good atmosphere at the New Zealand games.

The tournament has broken the national record crowd for a football match three times since its opening.

SYDNEY AIRPORT INCIDENT

And a man has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on a flight from Sydney to Malaysia.

The 45-year-old was taken in without incident.

There is no impending threat to the community, and he is expected to be charged.

A video filmed by a passenger appears to show a man making religious threats.