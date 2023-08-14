Australian police have arrested a man onboard a Malaysia Airlines flight following an “emergency incident” at Sydney International Airport.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) earlier confirmed via social media they were responding to an emergency incident at the airport aboard flight MH122, a Malaysia Airlines Airbus-a330 flight to Kuala Lumpur. The plane returned to the airport after the incident and passengers were seen disembarking.

The man, 45, was arrested without incident, the AFP announced to media just after 6.30pm local time.

“There is no impending threat to the community,” the AFP confirmed in a statement.

“The man is expected to be charged later tonight.

“The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew.”

Sydney Airport said on social media at least 35 domestic flights have been cancelled, (16 inbound and 16 outbound), with delays of up to 90mins for other domestic flights, the airport shared.

Social media posts from allegedly inside the plane show the man clutching a bag to his chest, yelling at cabin crew and passengers.

Malaysian Airlines flight #MH122 returned to Sydney following a security incidenthttps://t.co/AdurSdMXOx pic.twitter.com/yrNOOtbNSv — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) August 14, 2023

“My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah,” the man can be heard saying.

“Are you a slave of Allah? Are you? Say it! Say it! Are you a slave of Allah?”

#Sydney Airport is suffering at the hands of this lunatic as he has taken #MH122 hostage. Praying for everyone's safety and well being.



Where is Airport security?! Its been well over an hour since the plane has landed back!!! pic.twitter.com/rSWExD9EXm — Jawad Nazir ✈ (@jawadmnazir) August 14, 2023

#MH122 Drop scene

Every one off the plane.

Police told to leave all the belongings on plane #Sydney #SydneyAirport pic.twitter.com/akb3ce5ceO — Muhammad Zubair (@chzaib) August 14, 2023



